Does a Mike Conley reunion with the Memphis Grizzlies make sense?

After the Minnesota Timberwolves' season ended in a game six loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, veteran point guard Mike Conley said he would not be retiring despite speculation throughout the season that he would.

Mike Conley says he does plan to play another season. Says the way he played in the playoffs proved to him he can still do it. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 16, 2026

Conley was traded to the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 3 and then to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 4. The day after being dealt to Charlotte, he was waived. Conley signed back with Minnesota two weeks after the Hornets trade.

Once he returned to the Timberwolves, Conley was not getting consistent playing time. He logged nine consecutive DNPs between March 1 and March 17. He was not expected to be relied on heavily in the playoffs, but the circumstances changed when Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo tore his Achilles tendon in game 4 of the first round series against the Denver Nuggets.

After playing 15 minutes total in the first three games of the Denver series, Conley logged 15 or more minutes in seven out of the next nine games.

The former All-Star is a free agent this summer, and Memphis has been discussed as a potential destination.

If Mike Conley does not return to Minnesota in free agency, would you want him to return to Memphis?



In 12 seasons with the Grizzlies, he leads the franchise in total points, assists, and wins #GrindCity https://t.co/SPWMXaVHjf pic.twitter.com/m0f5SMfrGe — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) May 17, 2026

If Conley signed with the Grizzlies, he would join Taj Gibson as a veteran mentor on a young roster. It would also be exciting for the fans, with Conley being a franchise legend whose jersey number will be retired at some point. He is Memphis' all-time leader in games played, points, assists and steals.

While a farewell in Memphis would be a fitting end to Conley's career, it does not necessarily make sense for either party involved.

For Conley, he has said he is prioritizing competing for a championship in the twilight of his career.

I see a lot of Grizzlies fans hoping for this but Conley did also say getting a ring was high on his priority list. https://t.co/ZNpTF5z5Hb — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) May 16, 2026

Keeping it real, I think Conley is more invested in trying to close his career with a ring than a nostalgia run. Grizzlies already have tons of guards and can still add another in the draft https://t.co/TnDb1LEaCj — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) May 17, 2026

The Grizzlies obviously will not be in NBA Finals contention in 2026-27, so if Conley wants to try and win his first career title, Memphis is not a team he would sign with.

From the Grizzlies' perspective, it also does not make sense to bring in Conley. Gibson already fills the veteran presence role, and Memphis has a surplus of point guards. Ja Morant (likely to get traded), Ty Jerome, Javon Small, Cam Spencer, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Walter Clayton Jr. are all on the roster. The Grizzlies could also draft another guard with one of their three draft picks.

While Conley would provide value as a facilitator, shooter, and veteran in the locker room, signing him does not make sense for either Conley or the Grizzlies.