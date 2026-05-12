Brandon Clarke, who was a first-round pick of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019, has died at age 29, according to the NBA and the Grizzlies organization.

The news was also reported by ESPN.

Both the NBA and the Grizzlies issued statements on Tuesday afternoon to commemorate Clarke's life.

The Grizzlies posted on social media that they were "heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and his loved ones during this difficult time."

The NBA, from its official account, called Clarke a "beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. pic.twitter.com/QujShDyGir — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 12, 2026

And Priority Sports, which represented Clarke, called him the "gentlest soul who was first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family and all of his friends and family...."

"From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.... Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It's just impossible to put into words how much he'll be missed. We love you, BC."

Born in Vancouver, Clarke moved to Phoenix during his formative years, and played for San Jose State and Gonzaga collegiately. The Grizzlies acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder on draft night in 2019, after Clarke was taken 21st overall.

Clarke, with elite accuracy near the basket and a strong work ethic, immediately emerged as a core contributor for Memphis as the Grizzlies developed into a fringe contender. As a rookie, he finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting, averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 58 games, only four of them starts. He started 16 games in his second season, and seemed destined for even bigger roles, but a series of injuries held him back and lessened his impact.

He played only six games in the 2023-24 season and, then after playing 64 in 2024-25, appeared in only two this past season -- due to knee trouble. He was the longest-tenured member of the current Grizzlies, along with Ja Morant, who was taken in that same 2019 draft.

Clarke had recently established a foundation to serve children in the Memphis community.

His teammate, Jaylen Wells, paid tribute on Instagram, shortly after the news was released.

Jaylen Wells on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/MtLJM4ZkLs — Grizzlies SZN (@Grizzlies_szn) May 12, 2026

"Everything he's went through in the time I've been in Memphis, he still came in with a smile on his face and was a light in the locker room, truly an inspiring person," Wells wrote. "Memphis won't be the same without you. RIP BC."