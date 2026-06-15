With the NBA season officially coming to an end, ESPN dropped its annual Post-Finals Power Rankings. ESPN projected where all 30 teams rank heading into next season and how their futures look going forward. ESPN ranked the Memphis Grizzlies as the fifth-worst team in the league at number 26. This is 11 spots lower than their position on this list last year. Granted, the Grizzlies had a disappointing season, finishing 25-57, but their projections for next season are severely underrated.

ESPN noted that it’s hard to imagine the team improving without the services of Ja Morant. If and when Ja Morant is traded, there’s a real possibility that the team flourishes without him.

Simply looking at the 25-57 record doesn’t tell the entire story of the Grizzlies’ season. It was filled with injuries, trades, and tumultuous relationships inside the locker room, primarily with Morant. There was the infamous Halloween night game on national TV against the Los Angeles Lakers, where Morant seemingly quit on his team, completely disengaging in the second half. There was also the Grizzlies' trip to Europe, where Morant’s status to play was in question when he appeared to be completely healthy.

During the second half of the year, when Morant was shut down, Tuomas Iiaslo had the Grizzlies playing an inspired brand of basketball. Night in and night out, no matter if the players on the floor had solidified spots on the rotation or not, they were competitive.

They played with constant hustle and energy, and Iisalo’s system looked effective, something that didn’t happen consistently during the first half of the year. There were a lot of games where Memphis was in the game for two and a half quarters, and they appeared to let the foot off the gas for the sake of the tank.

The Grizzlies have a great young core. GG Jackson II, Jaylen Wells, and Cedric Coward are all talented with loads of upside. They all fit the modern archetype of “big athletic wings” to lead your franchise, and they all increased their numbers post All-Star Break with more offensive responsibility. Zach Edey has proven to be a dominant big man in the league who simply needs to stay healthy to reach his All-Star potential.

They also have solid foundational pieces around the core in Javon Small and Cam Spencer that can fulfill roles in a hopeful championship puzzle. Memphis also has veterans in Ty Jerome, Taj Gibson, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to lead this younger generation. The one thing Memphis is missing is a star. They aim to find that star in this year’s draft. Kansas’ Daryn Peterson and Duke’s Cameron Boozer are the two likeliest options for the Grizzlies at the number three overall pick. Both have All-NBA potential and could take the face-of-the-franchise mantle from Morant.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Loads of Possibilites

There’s also the possibility that Memphis uses its assets to trade up from the 16th pick to another lottery pick. Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel reported that General Manager Zach Kleiman is attempting to move into the top-10. Acquiring two top-10 picks in the same draft is the best way to accelerate a rebuild.

Depending on what happens at the #3 pick, they could draft their future point guard with some of the top options being Arkansas’ Darius Acuff, Houston’s Kingston Flemings, and Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. If they select Peterson at #3, they could add much-needed front-court depth with Michigan’s Aday Mara or Morez Johnson Jr.

In addition, Memphis has almost $32 million in cap space, a $28.9 million trade exception, and multiple first-round picks over the next five years, all which they can use to improve the roster. Klieman stated in February that this rebuild “isn’t going to be some five-year, try to be terrible, drawn-out process”. He has the players, assets, and cap flexibility to make his statement true. There aren’t 25 teams that have a brighter future than the Memphis Grizzlies.