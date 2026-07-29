Where the Memphis Grizzlies stand in the Western Conference

The Memphis Grizzlies are not expected to make much noise in the Western Conference in 2026-27.

That projection makes sense considering Memphis' youth movement led by No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, Cedric Coward and Zach Edey. This is a team that, barring a wild development, is obviously not ready to compete in a playoff series yet.

However, just because the playoffs might not be a realistic goal does not mean this will be the 15th-best team in the West. There is enough talent on the Grizzlies' roster to compete for a play-in spot.

Mixture of veterans and young players

Memphis' rebuild will revolve around Boozer, Coward and Edey. Jaylen Wells is another young piece who has produced so far. GG Jackson is another guy who showed flashes last season, similar to what he did in 2023-24. The question with Jackson is whether he can contribute to winning in more meaningful games. Cam Spencer is one of the best shooters in the NBA and adds depth to the Grizzlies' deep group of guards.

Most Efficient Catch & Shoot FGA…



Artists off the catch pic.twitter.com/qyIjg77CjU — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) July 21, 2026

In terms of experience, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Isaiah Stewart and Jerami Grant should all be significant contributors. Jerome and Grant especially should provide enough scoring along with Boozer and Coward to complement the defensive, rebounding-minded style the Grizzlies want to play.

Clear identity

Speaking of defense and rebounding, Memphis is already a step ahead entering year one of the rebuild with a clear identity. Drafting Boozer and Karim Lopez and trading for Stewart very clearly shows the type of team Zach Kleiman is trying to build. Lineups with Boozer, Edey and Coward could be among the league's best on the glass.

The rugged mindset will carry over to the offensive side as well, obviously by crashing the glass hard on that end. Boozer brings an interesting dynamic to Tuomas Iisalo's offense as a point-forward who fits seamlessly into a physical brand of basketball.

Head Coach Tuomas IIsalo on pairing Cam Boozer's passing/processing cognition with Iisalo's own Offensive Mind



Q via @Matt_Infield pic.twitter.com/B4m2FAgkBc — Adam Pike (@GrizzliesFilm) June 25, 2026

Iisalo will have the chance to fully unleash his offense this season with Edey expected to be ready for opening night and Jerome and Pippen healthy at point guard to run pick-and-roll. How quickly Boozer is incorporated as a hub and facilitator will be something to watch as the season goes on.

How Memphis compares to the rest of the conference

The west, per usual, is stacked. The depth took a bit of a hit with Kawhi Leonard (maybe) being traded to the Toronto Raptors and LeBron James heading back to the Eastern Conference. However, Minnesota added LaMelo Ball, Utah added Darryn Peterson, and it should be status quo for Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

The Grizzlies obviously are nowhere close to the Thunder, Spurs, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Rockets or Lakers. They also should be in a tier above the Kings, Clippers and Pelicans. Assuming they finish ahead of those bottom three teams, that puts them in 12th at least.

Memphis is closer to the pool of teams including the Mavericks, Jazz, Suns and Trail Blazers than they are to the bottom three in the west. If the Grizzlies can finish with a better record than two of those four teams, which is possible, it would make the play-in at the No. 10 spot. That result would be a resounding success for year one of a rebuild.