Grading the Santi Aldama trade: Grizzlies stack more draft picks

The Memphis Grizzlies traded Santi Aldama and the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic to the Dallas Mavericks for AJ Johnson, a 2030 first round pick via Golden State (top-20 protected), and two second-round picks on Wednesday.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Santi Aldama to the Dallas Mavericks for AJ Johnson, a protected 2030 Warriors first-round pick and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ctrDPu0tcC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

With the deal, Memphis keeps the full $29 million traded-player exception from the Jaren Jackson Jr. deal open. Having the maximum amount of financial flexibility possible is just as valuable, if not more, than the actual assets acquired. That applies if Memphis takes advantage of the financial wiggle room.

Here is a look at grades for both teams.

Grizzlies: B+

I give the Grizzlies a B+, which might seem high based on the package Memphis got from the Mavericks. Golden State's 2030 first round pick could be a valuable asset, considering Steph Curry and Draymond Green will likely be retired by then. However, the pick is top-20 protected and will turn into a second rounder if it is not conveyed.

AJ Johnson and the two additional future seconds do not provide much excitement. The Grizzlies will be Johnson's fourth NBA team since being drafted 23rd overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 draft.

The 6-5 guard has averaged just 4.9 points per game in three seasons with Milwaukee, the Washington Wizards and Dallas. He was viewed as a project-type prospect upon being drafted. It would not be surprising if Johnson does not make the final roster cut come opening night.

Biberovic was drafted 56th overall in 2023 and has been playing overseas since then. It is a longshot that he ends up being a major contributor, but teams have been interested in acquiring his rights before he was traded today.

While the Grizzlies weigh trade offers for Ja Morant and the decision at No. 3, I’ve also heard several teams have expressed interest in trading for Euroleague star Tarik Biberovic, whose draft rights are held by the Grizzlies. Biberovic, 25, shot 44% from distance for Fenerbahce… — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 22, 2026

As explained earlier, the financial flexibility is the real prize for the Grizzlies in this move. There are no slam-dunk free agent fits out there to use the $15 million non-tax payer mid-level exception on, but keeping options open in the current salary cap landscape is nothing but good.

Memphis could still use another big, especially after trading Aldama. Zach Edey is the only player on the roster who is 7-0 or taller. Having both the MLE and the TPE open gives the Grizzlies flexibility to add another contributor if it wants to.

Dallas Mavericks: B-

I do not think either side necessarily won or lost this deal, as it is a fairly even swap. Aldama brings size and versatility to a Dallas frontcourt that is already stacked with bodies. Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington, Morez Johnson Jr. and Naji Marshall are all contributors who can play the three or four.

Aldama is also on a very manageable contract. He signed a three-year, $52 million deal with Memphis before the 2025-26 season.

This move could signal another deal is coming for the Mavericks, particularly in that frontcourt group with Washington, Marshall or center Daniel Gafford as potential trade chips.

Overall, the price for Aldama was not incredibly high. None of the assets Dallas gave up are particularly desirable. That, combined with Aldama's manageable contract at $17 million annually, makes this a decent trade for the Mavericks in Masai Ujiri's first offseason in charge.