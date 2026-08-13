The Memphis Grizzlies' 2026-27 schedule was released on Thursday.

The NBA today announced the @memgrizz 2026-27 regular season schedule, presented in partnership with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/rYJx1SurBS — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) August 13, 2026

Here are the five most interesting games on the schedule, starting with a highly anticipated reunion.

Feb. 6, 2027: Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant will make his return to Memphis on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027. The Grizzlies traded Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers on June 29 for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

This will not be Morant's first game playing against the Grizzlies, as Portland hosts Memphis on Oct. 29. The third matchup between the two teams will be in Memphis on Monday, Feb. 9, 2027.

Feb. 3, 2027: Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James' first trip to Memphis since his comments about the city and the idea of the Grizzlies relocating to Nashville is one Grizzlies fans should be looking forward to.

LeBron James on playing the Grizzlies:



“I’m f***ing 41 years of age. You think I want to do sh** in Memphis on a random Thursday? I’m not the first guy in the NBA to talk about this. You guys got to move the team… go over to Nashville already.”



(via @leaguealerts) pic.twitter.com/ZN5y5vRg2p — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 2, 2026

James' notoriety makes games against his team noteworthy every season, but with his comments, the 76ers also adding Jaylen Brown, the possibility of this season being James' last, and this being Philadelphia's only trip to Memphis, this year's game is more interesting than usual.

Oct. 21, 2026: Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies (Season Opener)

The season opener is an interesting game every year, regardless of location and matchup. This season, Memphis' opener is a home game against an intriguing opponent.

Sure, the Jazz might not sound like a juicy opponent, but Utah could be a much-improved team in 2026-27. It will also be Jaren Jackson Jr,'s first time playing against the Grizzlies since being traded last season.

It is also the debut game for No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson and No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer.

April 11, 2027: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks (Season Finale)

There is no telling what the implications of this game will be in August. What is known right now, however, is that Dallas and Memphis could be on a similar tier in the Western Conference. Because of that, this game could mean a couple different things for the Grizzlies.

Memphis and Dallas could both be competing for a play-in spot or positioning in the standings. If one or both teams are not in position to make the play-in or get a better seed within the top 10, it could be a major game for lottery odds.

This will be the first season of the new lottery system, so jockeying for odds will look very different than what it has been. With this being the final game of the season, it could have major implications one way or another.

NBA PASSES NEW ANTI-TANKING RULES 🚨



"3-2-1 Draft Lottery system"



- Teams 4-10 = 3 lottery balls

- Bottom 3 teams = 2 lottery balls

- Play-In teams = 1-2 lottery balls



- 16 teams in lottery with flattened odds, previously 14

- Teams cannot pick No. 1 in consecutive years

- No… pic.twitter.com/wsynDox1ZK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2026

January 8, 2027: Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs

On the surface, this is just another game on the schedule on the road against a very tough opponent. However, it is also a gut-check spot for a young Grizzlies team, given the schedule leading up to this game.

This will be Memphis' sixth road game out of the last seven total games. It is also the second night of a back-to-back, after playing in Houston the night before. It also falls at the point of the season where teams could start to hit a wall with the wear-and-tear of the season starting to show.

For a young team, and Boozer specifically, it will be interesting to see where they stand at this point of the season, and a road test against arguably the league's best team will be one to watch.