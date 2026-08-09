Changing NBA teams isn't always easy, especially when you call a place home for the first six years of your NBA career. Newly acquired Isaiah Stewart is going through just that after being traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Memphis Grizzlies. Six years in Detroit and then boom traded from a place you have always called home.

However, Stewart is excited for the opportunity as he told Marc Spears of Andscape:

“I’m excited. I think this looks good on me, too — this Grizzly blue,” Isaiah Stewart

After his prayer for change came true, Isaiah Stewart is happy about 'new chapter' with #Memphis #Grizzlies. After trade from Detroit #Pistons, veteran big man wants to revive 'Grit & Grind' tradition. #nba https://t.co/eulLGWQ02H — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 7, 2026

In his 6 NBA seasons, Stewart has averaged 8.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, while averaging as high as 11 and 8. This past season he came seventh in the sixth man of the year voting and made a formidable frontcourt alongside Jalen Duren.

But while being excited for new opportunities alongside a young team in Memphis, he will always remember the place that gave him a career.

“I have just so much love for the city of Detroit,” “They welcomed me with open arms. Coming in at 19, I instantly went to the community just naturally. There are a lot of great people that are doing a lot of great things in Detroit.” Isaiah Stewart

A breakup was likely after Stewart's performance in the NBA playoffs, but nonetheless Memphis is getting a good, physical player alongside Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, and Cam Boozer.

Stewart would like to bring physical basketball back to Memphis. Because when Stewart was watching the NBA, and when the Grizzlies were on the map pre Morant, they had grit, and they grinded. Tony Allen, Zach Randolph, Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, that physical style of play won them basketball games, and created such a strong defensive structure.

“I know they’re dogs — dogs who created that ‘Grit & Grind.’ That is something I want to bring back to the city, the team and get behind that. Let’s do it.” Isaiah Stewart

Isaiah Stewart on being traded to the Grizzlies, via @MarcJSpears



"I’m thankful because I’m somewhere where I’m really wanted. And the fanbase already respects and loves who I am. I’d rather be where I’m wanted than headed back into a situation where it’s not the best." pic.twitter.com/yfbBhSUgQB — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) August 8, 2026

Stewart won't have any problems bringing his defensive prowess and physicality to Memphis, but what will be important, is his development as a leader. Stewart will be one of the longest tenured NBA players on Grizzlies, and he will have the job of guiding Zach Edey, and Cameron Boozer through the NBA.

Stewart will likely come off the bench for the Memphis Grizzlies, and his energy off the bench is something a young, hungry team needs. His energy is contagious, and his motor can't be taught. He will be an anchor in the paint both offensively and defensively for a young Grizzlies bench while hoping to fast track the post Ja Morant era.