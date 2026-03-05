Jerami Grant averages 18.5 points per game this season. Jrue Holiday averages 16. They both scored well more than that against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated Memphis.

Some takeaways.

Not the best defensive showing

Grant (30 points), Holiday (35 points), and Robert Williams III (20 points) combined for 83 of Portland's points in this game. No, it's not 2020. Yes, the Grizzlies struggled mightily with all three players throughout the contest. Holiday was 8 for 11 from beyond the arc. Grant shot 8-11 from inside the three point line. Williams III had a double double after Donovan Clingan was ejected for a flagrant II foul (he had 7 points and 9 rebounds in 12 minutes played).

Memphis had no answer throughout the game for these three veteran players. And the key word there is VETERAN. Memphis is severely lacking in this department right now due to roster construction and injury. Portland took advantage.

O-MP celebrates a full roster deal

Olivier-Maxence Prosper signed a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, joining the roster beyong just a two-way contract. He marked the occasion on Wednesday night with 17 points and 9 rebounds across 33 minutes of play.

There should be no screaming for O-MP to be a full-time rotation player when (if?) this team finally is healthy, most likely on Opening Night over seven months from now (fingers crossed). But when it comes to playing with energy and competitiveness, he brings that to the table on a nightly basis. And in the absence of enough juice to win these games, being able to field a fighting chance will have to do.

O-MP played like his NBA career depended on it this season for Memphis, because it kind of did. And he made good one the opportunity the Grizzlies have provided.

Jaylen Wells is finding his groove

The concerns about a sophomore slump for Jaylen Wells have been well documented. But over Wells' last 10 games he has shot over 54% from the field, almost 44% from beyond the arc, and has looked more like the guy Memphis is counting on to be a key contributor moving forward.

His shooting (4-8 from three) played a major role in the Grizzlies hanging around in the 2nd half. And he continues to be tasked with defensive responsibility beyond his years in the NBA. Considering the context that he is the lone projected starter for the 2025-2026 Memphis Grizzlies still actively playing games for the team at this point of the season, it's impressive he's righted the proverbial ship.

Memphis is off the next couple of days. The Grizzlies return to action on Saturday, March 7th against the Los Angeles Clippers at home in FedExForum. Tip-off is set for 7 PM CT.