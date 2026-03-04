How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies failed to match their longest win streak of the season despite holding a halftime lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, ultimately falling 117-110.

They’ll now play on no rest for the first time since Feb. 21 and will aim to end a four-game losing streak in this situation. The Grizzlies are 2-6 on the second of a back-to-back this season, but haven’t won in 2026.

Ty Jerome and rookie Cedric Coward returned in Minneapolis but aren’t expected to suit up vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. Santi Aldama was expected to return but ultimately didn’t participate and has been ruled out. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo has been evenly distributing minutes to his 10 available players, but won’t have that option given the injury report Memphis has released prior to this one.

Portland fell in Atlanta 135-101 on Sunday in what was a second of a back-to-back on the road, since it was defeated 109-93 in Charlotte to close out a 6-6 February. This is the fourth-leg in a five-game road trip for the Blazers that will end in Houston on Friday. They’re 1-2, having opened the trek with a 121-112 victory in Chicago on Feb. 26.

The Blazers are 22-18 against Western Conference foes and 13-18 in road games. Memphis is just 12-17 at home an 18-24 against the West.

Vitals - How to Watch Trail Blazers at Grizzlies

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, March 4, 7:10 p.m. CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), Rip City Television Network (Trail Blazers)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KPOJ (Trail Blazers)

Grizzlies look to gain season split vs. Blazers

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-37) host the Portland Trail Blazers (29-33) in the fourth and final meeting between these teams this season. Although the teams enter Wednesday’s matchup ranked 10th and 11th in the conference, there isn’t much of a chance for the Grizzlies to make a run at the final play-in spot.

Portland is one game behind the L.A. Clippers, who sit at No. 9, and 2.5 behind the eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors.

The Blazers have won the last two matchups, both at home, winning 135-115 on Feb. 6 and 122-115 the next night at Moda Center. Memphis won the only meeting at FedEx Forum, 119-96 on Dec. 7. Portland is looking to win the season series from the Griz for the third time in four years and has won six of 10. Jerami Grant has led the Blazers in scoring all three times, averaging 24.3 points.

Portland leads the all-time series 62-49, having taken a 7-2 edge at the beginning of the meetings, which date back to the franchise’s inception in Vancouver in 1995. The Blazers are up just 46-42 since the Griz moved to Memphis.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Blazers -9.5 (-108), Grizzlies +9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Blazers -355, Grizzlies +280

Total: 235.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

C O-Max Prosper

G Cam Spencer

G Walter Clayton Jr.

BLAZERS

F Jerami Grant

F Toumani Camara

C Donovan Clingan

G Jrue Holiday

G/F Deni Avdija

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Taylor Hendricks: Questionable - Illness

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Doubtful - Left Great Toe Injury Management

Santi Aldama: Out - Right Knee Injury Management

Cedric Coward: Doubtful - Right Knee Posterior Capsule Sprain

Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Left Thigh Contusion

Ja Morant: Out - Left Elbow UCL Strain

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Right 5th Finger Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Taj Gibson: Out - Return to Competition Conditioning

BLAZERS

Deni Avdija: Questionable - Lower Back Injury Management

Kris Murray: Questionable - Illness

Shaedon Sharpe: Out - Left Fibula Stress Reaction

Damian Lillard: Out - Left Achilles Tendon Injury Management

Caleb Love: Out - G League (Two-way)

Jayson Kent: Out - G League (Two-way)

Yang Hansen: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo on Rayan Rupert’s emergence: "I love the confidence he has. We’re starting to understand better and better what he brings. His defense allows for quick transitions to attack. He ensures the continuity of the game."