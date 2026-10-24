It did not take long for Memphis Grizzlies star rookie Cameron Boozer to etch his name into the history books.

In fact, it took just two games.

The Grizzlies' No. 3 overall draft choice had his finger prints all over their comeback win against the Golden State Warriors. Trailing by as many as 12 points, including 10 with 3:35 left, Boozer tallied 25 points with team highs in both rebounds (13) and assists (6), while tying the team lead in steals (2) across 37 very impactful minutes.

Boozer, 19, even drained the game-sealing turnaround jumper over Brandin Podziemski with 19.7 seconds left in regulation.

Nothing to see here, just Cam Boozer giving Memphis the eventual game-winning bucket with 20 seconds left.



He’s got 25-13-6-2 steals on 13 shots … what a night from him. pic.twitter.com/S81ElXCnY4 — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) October 24, 2026

Cam Boozer made history in second career game versus Warriors:

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) shoots during warm ups prior to a game against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer became the youngest player in NBA History to record a single-game stat line of 25-13-6-2 steals. He's also the youngest to post a 25-point, 10-rebound, six-assist stat line on 15 or fewer shots, according to Stathead.

The two youngest players by age to produce this statline in NBA history



Cam Boozer 19 years 97 days



Luka Doncic 20 years 18 days https://t.co/kObrsjRrkd — Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC) October 24, 2026

Coming off an inefficient 2-of-15 game in his debut versus the Utah Jazz, Boozer's confidence didn't wane against Golden State. Each of his first three made shots came from 3-point range, finishing 4-of-7 from 3-point range after missing all six of his triple tries against Utah.

"He was on right from the get-go," Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo said after the game. "I think him not knocking down shots in a couple of games led to them giving him a little bit of open space. He obviously started, I think, going 3-for-3 and was feeling good. Overall, (it was a) high-level rookie matchup and Booz just does it all.

"I keep repeating that after every game, but no matter which role he's in, in transition, he's relentless. It doesn't really seem like he had our highest minutes tonight and seems to be able to push through it without any sign of fatigue. Now, any sign of fatigue doesn’t equal that he doesn’t have fatigue, so we gotta be smart there.”

Cameron Boozer delivers high-level rookie performance as Grizzlies monitor his workload.



Tuomas Iisalo: “He was on right from the get-go. I think him not knocking down shots in a couple of games led to them giving him a little bit of open space. And he obviously started, I… pic.twitter.com/FTSjDAAGWd — Full Court Press (@fcpnba) October 24, 2026

He eventually leveraged his 3-point shooting against the Warriors' small, compromised back line. Boozer attacked long closeouts and made quick, sound decisions when he got at least two feet in the paint. It's not always flashy, but it's efficient, high-IQ basketball.

It's encouraging to see that the top-3 pick has already been exactly as advertised -- and then some. He's made life easier for Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Jaylen Wells and many others through the first two games on both ends of the floor. His rebounding, processing, floor spacing and ability to muscle through bigger defenders are that of a 10-year vet.

Yet, he's still (technically) a teenager.

Boozer and the unbeaten Grizzlies take the floor next Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, the second of four-straight away from home.