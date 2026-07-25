LeBron joining 76ers expected to free up roster spot for Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies must still make some decisions to alleviate their roster glut, but are expected to lose veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, freeing up a spot for a younger player as the team continues their rebuild.

Caldwell-Pope, who exercised a player option to remain in Memphis and earn $21.6 million in 2026-27, will negotiate a buyout with the intent to join LeBron James on the Philadelphia 76ers. NBA reporter Chris Haynes first reported the news on Friday evening.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Memphis Grizzlies are negotiating a buyout and the veteran 3-&-D specialist intends to team back up with LeBron James and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/938uLLvV2g — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 25, 2026

The Grizzlies acquired Caldwell-Pope in the deal that sent Desmond Bane to Orlando in the 2025 offseason, helping make the salaries match to facilitate a move that stacked Memphis with four first-round picks or swaps through 2029. He served as a mentor to younger players, participating in 51 games (14 starts), while averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

KCP didn’t play in the season’s final two months after undergoing right pinky surgery in February to repair a misalignment. Although he shot a career-best 91.3 percent on free throws, his 3-point percentage dipped to a near career-low 31.6 percent.

There was never any doubt that Caldwell-Pope would opt into the final year of his contract via player option, but instead of moving him at the trade deadline as an expiring, he’ll depart early. Memphis will now be able to carry a younger guard on the roster since they’re also expected to move D’Angelo Russell via buyout or trade after being acquired in the Santi Aldama trade.

Caldwell-Pope won a championship alongside James on the 2019-20 L.A. Lakers, helping defeat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, played in the bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. He emerged as the third-leading scorer (10.7 ppg) in the postseason behind James and Anthony Davis, so his experience will be an asset to a Sixers squad that lost Quentin Grimes (Lakers) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (Pacers) this offseason.

The Grizzlies have had a busy offseason, moving Ja Morant in an expected move they had been working on for months, picking up veteran wing Jerami Grant, shooter Kris Murray and F/C Isaiah Stewart while adding center Quinten Post via free agency.

They’ll still have work to do in order to trim their roster down by the start of the season, but not having to worry about Caldwell-Pope or Russell being in the mix will make it easier for young guards like Cam Spencer and Walter Clayton Jr. to earn time behind Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells on the wing. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome are expected to hold down most of the point guard minutes, although Clayton and Javon Small (two-way) can also handle that position.