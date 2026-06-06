Memphis Grizzlies 2026 NBA Draft: What Kind of Players Can They Land with Two First-Round Picks?

In this draft, Zach Kleiman and the Memphis Grizzlies hold two massive first-round assets, the high-lottery No. 3 overall pick and the No. 16 overall pick (via Phoenix/Orlando).

Because they are rebuilding around young foundational pieces like Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, and Cedric Coward, these two picks give them a unique opportunity to snag both a franchise cornerstone and a high-upside role player. But the locations they are selecting have ended up in much more than that.

Taking a look at the last 25 NBA Drafts, what kind of player can the Memphis Grizzlies expect?

Memphis has drafted 3rd once and they selected Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

They had the 16th selection last year but it conveyed to Portland (Yang Hansen).

3rd Overall- Franchise Altering Talents

Feb 15, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Carmelo Anthony on the red carpet before the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There have been many notable third overall selections in the last 25 years that changed franchises forever. It starts with the Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony who was selected third overall by the Nuggets in 2003. Melo put together an illustrious career and was huge for both the Nuggets and the Knicks.

Next is James Harden who the Thunder drafted in 2009. Harden has put together quite the career but has faltered in the playoffs. There are many more highly talented players who have been selected third overall, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Luka, and many more franchise altering talents.

Now the third overall has had its downfalls as well, Jahlil Okafor, Enes Kanter Freedom, Deron Williams, and many other forgotten players.

But with this year's top 4, and the highly touted prospects that will be available for Zach Kleiman and companies choosing, give them a high high chance at finding a successful player at #3.

16th Overall- Scouting and Development Reign Supreme

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Now the Grizzlies scouting department will have to be on it's game for the 16th overall selection, and thankfully this year is a deep draft because 16th hasn't seen nearly as much success as three, which obviously makes sense.

The 16th pick over the last 25 years is highlighted by players in recent drafts like Alperen Sengun, Jared McCain, and Keyonte George. A few others like Jusuf Nurkic and Nikola Vucevic had better careers, but the 16th pick has been weak.

The Bright Side

Zach Kleiman, Grizzlies president and general manager of basketball operations, speaks about the team’s draft picks as first-round pick Zach Edey looks on during a press conference to introduce the 2024 NBA Draft picks at FedExForum on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The good news is that under Kleiman's leadership, the Grizzlies have been successful no matter where they select. 2nd overall landed them Ja Morant, 9th Zach Edey, 39th, Jaylen Wells, 13th Cedric Coward, and the many more players that they have slowly began to acquire and develop.

Whether it's Boozer or Wilson at 3, or if it's Cameron Carr or Hannes Steinbach at 16, the Grizzlies front office has earned the honor for the fans to trust their decisions. Their selections have panned out, and their future very well be hanging in the balance of this year's picks.