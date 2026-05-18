One NBA player poll conducted by the Athletic recently produced a brutal result for the Memphis Grizzlies. According to league-wide voting, Memphis was named the No. 1 team players do not want to be traded to. While the reaction may sound harsh on the surface, there are several understandable reasons why players around the NBA view the franchise this way.

NBA players voted on their number one team they do NOT want to get traded to



• Memphis — 35.8%

• Washington — 11.7%

• Sacramento — 10.8%

• New Orleans — 6.7%

• Brooklyn — 5%

• Utah — 5%

• Charlotte — 4.2%

• Portland — 4.2%

• New York — 3.3%

• Detroit — 2.5%

• Indiana… pic.twitter.com/nz41kaYjnh — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 18, 2026

The Basketball Situation Is Uncertain

A few years ago, the Grizzlies looked like one of the NBA’s next powerhouse teams. They were young, exciting, physical, and built around superstar guard Ja Morant. Today, however, the franchise feels stuck in a strange middle ground.

General manager Zach Kleiman deserves credit for consistently drafting talent. Memphis still has one of the league’s more intriguing young cores with players like Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and several other developmental pieces. The problem is that potential has not translated into consistent winning.

The Grizzlies are no longer viewed as a serious contender in the Western Conference, and there are major questions surrounding Morant’s future and ability to fully lead the franchise moving forward. Around the league, uncertainty is rarely attractive to star players looking for stability and championship opportunities.

Memphis Is Not Viewed as an NBA Destination

The second reason is simple: Memphis is not viewed as a destination city for NBA players.

Unlike markets such as Miami, Los Angeles, or New York City, Memphis does not offer the same lifestyle appeal many athletes look for. It is landlocked in the middle of Tennessee, far from beaches, luxury nightlife, or major entertainment hubs. For wealthy young athletes, perception matters, and Memphis has long struggled with the label of being a smaller market with limited off-court appeal.

That perception is exactly why comments like the one from LeBron James continue to gain traction around the league.

“I’m f***ing 41 years of age. You think I want to do sh** in Memphis on a random Thursday? I’m not the first guy in the NBA to talk about this. You guys got to move the team… go over to Nashville already.” LeBron James

LeBron James on playing the Grizzlies:



“I’m f***ing 41 years of age. You think I want to do sh** in Memphis on a random Thursday? I’m not the first guy in the NBA to talk about this. You guys got to move the team… go over to Nashville already.”



(via @leaguealerts) pic.twitter.com/ZN5y5vRg2p — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 2, 2026

Smaller Markets Mean Smaller Opportunities

In today’s NBA, basketball is only part of the equation. Players also think about branding, endorsements, media visibility, and business opportunities. Larger markets naturally provide more exposure and more chances to grow a personal brand outside of basketball.

Memphis simply cannot compete with glamour franchises in those areas. Even if the Grizzlies improve on the court, many players still see the organization as a smaller-market team that limits visibility compared to the league’s biggest cities.

When you combine basketball uncertainty, lifestyle concerns, and market limitations, it becomes easier to understand why so many NBA players reportedly want to avoid Memphis altogether.

Memphis is a nice city, and it has improved in many of its lacking areas over the years, but beyond the struggles on the court, it just doesn't have a great perception among the NBA. The players don't want to live in Memphis.

It will be another interesting offseason, and if players don't want to be traded here, it just means Zach Kleiman will have to keep dominating the draft.