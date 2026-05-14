How Cameron Boozer Would Kickstart Next Era for Memphis Grizzlies
Michael Jordan
Luka Doncic
Cameron Boozer
What do these names have in common?
The first two all-time great prospects infamously fell to the 3rd overall pick in their respective drafts, despite doing all they needed to do to be taken 1st.
The third name could join this list of all-time greats who slipped to the 3rd pick despite showing they should be the #1 overall pick.
Cameron Boozer is the best bet for any team in this draft class for many reasons, highlighted by his versatile scoring efficiency, shot-creating hub playmaking, historic impact and savvy two-way feel stacking up steals, boards, and winning plays for his team.
Duke's Freshman phenom creates shots and advantages for his team, just by being on the court; Memphis might just have their next face of the franchise staring them in the face.
How Cameron Boozer revamps Memphis Grizzlies rebuild overnight
Cameron Boozer is the top offensive prospect in the draft because he is one of the most complete offensive prospects to every pick up the rock.
While that may sound hyperbolic, keep in mind two things – 1) Boozer's BPM rating is the 2nd-highest record since 2008, behind only Zion Williamson, and 2) Boozer's scoring creator versatility is so efficient as an individual scorer on the ball, play-finishing shooter off the ball, and creator with the ball generating looks for others, this combination of impact, skill, and feel is downright unprecedented.
Being versatile in every playtype as a scorer, and even more efficient as a passer in each playtype, means that Boozer can be relied on by the Grizzlies to make effective team-first decisions in practically any situation they find themselves in.
In addition to Boozer's scoring versatility, his fundamental footwork, shooting touch, sound handle, downhill force movement, heads up playmaking, full-court outlet passing, post-up counters, and overall decision making ability to know when and how to use those skills effectively to help his team win is his collection of skills that allows him to merge into any exisiting offensive system as a malleable offensive connective hub, with a long-term trajectory of becoming an offense's north star.
This efficient shot creation for himself and teammates has been a special skill for Cameron as long as Boozer has played basketball, going back to his grassroots days.
The Boozer Twins won every tournament under the sun on their way up through the high school circuit, from state title after state title to NIKE EYBL Peach Jam.
In one marquee matchup against Montverde, I caught Cameron play live, and he was already showing this consistent team-first impact, generating shots and creating advantages for his team through his gravity on and off the ball.
For those worried about defense, there are some concerns with mobility and size in certain matchups, like most players; but, Boozer makes up for it with strength, footwork, active hands, and ball-hound instincts that lead to rebounds and steals, helping his team force stops with winning plays.
Boozer has the highest two-way impact and scoring ratings among 2026 NCAA prospects in this class, via Cerebro Sports; what takes his floor to another level is rating highly in every area – around the rim, defensive impact, shooting, and playmaking.
Being an all-around great player in addition to standing out in scoring and overall impact could not only raise his floor, but ultimately raise his ceiling due to the sum of his parts – all of which adds up to him being the best best in this draft class.
With Jaren Jackson Jr. off to Utah and Ja Morant likely following him out the door, the next era of Memphis Basketball is one big question mark.
Cedric Coward shows real two-way D&3 impact, Zach Edey is a modern monster down low when available, Jaylen Wells is a pest on the perimeter; there is a potential core to be built around in Memphis, and Cameron Boozer not only fits next to them in the short-term, but could very well unlock all of their games to another level of impact over the long-term.
The Memphis Grizzlies selecting the best offensive hub and overall prospect in the draft in Cameron Boozer would kickstart this next era from rebuild to revamped overnight.
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Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK