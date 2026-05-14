Michael Jordan

Luka Doncic

Cameron Boozer

What do these names have in common?

The first two all-time great prospects infamously fell to the 3rd overall pick in their respective drafts, despite doing all they needed to do to be taken 1st.

The third name could join this list of all-time greats who slipped to the 3rd pick despite showing they should be the #1 overall pick.

Cameron Boozer is the best bet for any team in this draft class for many reasons, highlighted by his versatile scoring efficiency, shot-creating hub playmaking, historic impact and savvy two-way feel stacking up steals, boards, and winning plays for his team.

Duke's Freshman phenom creates shots and advantages for his team, just by being on the court; Memphis might just have their next face of the franchise staring them in the face.

Why Cam Boozer is Best #1 Pick Bet in 2026 NBA Draft



"One-of-one offensive engine prospect" - @beyondtheRK



"Makes offense easier for everyone with his ability to draw attention, pass, run P&R, screen... really special" - @bgeis_bird



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 pic.twitter.com/dZriGI1B7x — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) April 11, 2026

How Cameron Boozer revamps Memphis Grizzlies rebuild overnight

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer is the top offensive prospect in the draft because he is one of the most complete offensive prospects to every pick up the rock.

While that may sound hyperbolic, keep in mind two things – 1) Boozer's BPM rating is the 2nd-highest record since 2008, behind only Zion Williamson, and 2) Boozer's scoring creator versatility is so efficient as an individual scorer on the ball, play-finishing shooter off the ball, and creator with the ball generating looks for others, this combination of impact, skill, and feel is downright unprecedented.

Being versatile in every playtype as a scorer, and even more efficient as a passer in each playtype, means that Boozer can be relied on by the Grizzlies to make effective team-first decisions in practically any situation they find themselves in.

In addition to Boozer's scoring versatility, his fundamental footwork, shooting touch, sound handle, downhill force movement, heads up playmaking, full-court outlet passing, post-up counters, and overall decision making ability to know when and how to use those skills effectively to help his team win is his collection of skills that allows him to merge into any exisiting offensive system as a malleable offensive connective hub, with a long-term trajectory of becoming an offense's north star.

Visualizing my Top-50 2026 NBA Draft Prospects

with @CerebroSports NCAA data



Top Creators & Connectors:



Cameron Boozer

AJ Dybantsa

Labaron Philon

Darius Acuff Jr

Christian Anderson

Bruce Thornton

Ebuka Okorie

Bennett Stirtz

Tyler Tanner

Keaton Wagler

Mikel Brown Jr

Dailyn Swain pic.twitter.com/hAETNXBvwr — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) May 9, 2026

This efficient shot creation for himself and teammates has been a special skill for Cameron as long as Boozer has played basketball, going back to his grassroots days.

The Boozer Twins won every tournament under the sun on their way up through the high school circuit, from state title after state title to NIKE EYBL Peach Jam.

In one marquee matchup against Montverde, I caught Cameron play live, and he was already showing this consistent team-first impact, generating shots and creating advantages for his team through his gravity on and off the ball.

Cameron Boozer



A strong yet graceful dancing bear 6'9" forward who rocks rims on rolls through the paint, shows soft touch on the jump shot, looks ahead for outlet passes, and glides through defenses on off-ball cuts, Cam sure plays like a Boozer.



LINK: https://t.co/i7wOElRztD pic.twitter.com/oxej4qNXSj — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 26, 2023

For those worried about defense, there are some concerns with mobility and size in certain matchups, like most players; but, Boozer makes up for it with strength, footwork, active hands, and ball-hound instincts that lead to rebounds and steals, helping his team force stops with winning plays.

Boozer has the highest two-way impact and scoring ratings among 2026 NCAA prospects in this class, via Cerebro Sports; what takes his floor to another level is rating highly in every area – around the rim, defensive impact, shooting, and playmaking.



Being an all-around great player in addition to standing out in scoring and overall impact could not only raise his floor, but ultimately raise his ceiling due to the sum of his parts – all of which adds up to him being the best best in this draft class.

Visualizing my Top-50 2026 NBA Draft Prospects

with @CerebroSports NCAA data



Top Defenders/Overall Two-Way Impact:



Cameron Boozer

Caleb Wilson

JT Toppin

Yaxel Lendeborg

Flory Bidunga

Zuby Ejiofor

Hannes Steinbach

Allen Graves

Bruce Thornton

AJ Dybantsa

Ebuka Okorie

Tyler Tanner pic.twitter.com/WAwlyqlweM — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) May 9, 2026

With Jaren Jackson Jr. off to Utah and Ja Morant likely following him out the door, the next era of Memphis Basketball is one big question mark.

Cedric Coward shows real two-way D&3 impact, Zach Edey is a modern monster down low when available, Jaylen Wells is a pest on the perimeter; there is a potential core to be built around in Memphis, and Cameron Boozer not only fits next to them in the short-term, but could very well unlock all of their games to another level of impact over the long-term.

The Memphis Grizzlies selecting the best offensive hub and overall prospect in the draft in Cameron Boozer would kickstart this next era from rebuild to revamped overnight.