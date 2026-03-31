2026 Grizzlies Mock Draft: Final Four Edition

The now young Grizzlies are battling, but it just isn’t enough. They have dropped eight out of their last ten games. They currently have the 8th-best lottery odds in the 2026 NBA Draft according to tankathon. This means their odds suggest they will probably pick no lower than 8th, even if they are unlucky.

The bright spot is that they have a 26.2 percent chance of getting a top-four pick. That would change everything for this team. The Ja Morant situation still being unresolved shouldn’t limit the type of player Memphis targets in the upcoming draft. Memphis has three picks: the one we just talked about, a first-rounder from the Orlando Magic (currently pick 16), and a pick from the Indiana Pacers (pick 31), which is the first pick in the second round.

The NCAA Tournament is down to the Final Four. The remaining teams are Illinois, Connecticut, Michigan, and Arizona. There are plenty of NBA prospects up and down these rosters. Here is a Memphis Grizzlies mock draft from the remaining players.

Hang it in the Louvre 🖼️#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/i72hRl8YjG — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 31, 2026

Pick 8

Brayden Burries | 6’4” | 205 lbs | Freshman

The Grizzlies get a dynamic combo guard from Arizona in round one. He gives you another ball handler on the floor with outstanding three-point shooting capability. He is currently shooting 40.2% from three on 4.4 attempts per game.

He isn’t just a shooter either. He can get to the rack. He boasts an effective field goal percentage of 58.3%. He is an 80.6% free-throw shooter and gets to the line 4.3 times per game.

He may not start immediately if Ja Morant comes back, but he would give you a dynamic two-way player off the bench. He is a winning player who affects all areas of the game. He has a defensive box plus-minus of 5.8.

Pick 16

Yaxel Lendeborg | 6’9” | 235 lbs | Senior

What an absolute steal at this spot in the draft. The Grizzlies get a dynamic Swiss Army knife forward to pair with Zach Edey. The beauty of Lendeborg’s game is the versatility.

He has a 7’4” wingspan, allowing him to go into the post and score. He averages 15.2 points per game with an effective field goal percentage of 52%. He can step out on the perimeter and handle the ball like a guard while shooting 37.2% from deep. He has worked hard since going to Michigan to improve his shot, and it shows.

On the defensive end, he gives you a switchable big who can play multiple spots in multiple lineup combinations. He pulls down 7.0 rebounds per game and adds 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He is an older prospect, so he can be expected to contribute immediately in a variety of ways.

Pick 31

Aday Mara | 7’3” | 255 lbs | Junior

The Grizzlies get some Zach Edey insurance. Mara is a skilled big who can do a little bit of everything. Are you seeing a theme yet?

Mara is an outstanding facilitator from the low block. He has ridiculous passing ability. He can shoot a jump hook over his left shoulder that is nearly impossible to block. He pulls in 6.8 rebounds per game. That number is lower because of the strong rebounding teammates around him. He also averages 2.6 blocks per game.

In the event you lose Edey, he is a towering presence in the middle to deter paint touches. The great thing about this pick is that if Edey is healthy, Mara coming off the bench gives you no drop-off in size to throw at opponents.

He will absolutely need to get stronger at the NBA level. You can see savvy guards and bigs getting low and under him to move him around.

Conclusion

What a draft for the Memphis Grizzlies. This would help catapult them back into the mix in the Western Conference, regardless of whether Morant stays or goes.

The future is bright in Memphis with Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and Zach Edey. A new hope isn’t just a Star Wars movie anymore.

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