The most disappointing Grizzlies players in 2025-26

The Memphis Grizzlies season has been completely blown up. Between trade rumors, actual trades, injuries, and plenty of internal conflicts, they find themselves as the Western Conferences 11th seed.

The bright spot in the Grizzlies season is the focus on their future, there are building blocks. Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and Cedric Coward have all shown very promising upside, and the Grizzlies also own their first round pick --likely a lottery pick in a stacked draft-- and the Magic's.

But then there's the flip side of that, the what-ifs, and the Grizzlies who have disappointed this season, and that number is higher than it should be.

Beyond the injuries, it's simply the poor play, even when available.

So, let's look at the three most disappointing Grizzlies.

1. Ja Morant

Morant has played in 20 of 51 games, he is shooting a career low 23.5% from three, a career low from the floor, and a career low in minutes played per game. Morant was once the franchise corner stone, he was Memphis, now, we only see glimpses of the former MVP candidate. It is uncertain whether or not Ja Morant has played his last game as a Grizzly, or even just his last season. But one thing for certain, he has been the Grizzlies most disappointing player.

2. Jaylen Wells

Although Wells is clearly a future building block, he hasn't taken a great leap in year 2. His three-point percentage has dropped as well as his overall percentage from the floor and although he is averaging 2 more field goal attempts per game this season, he is only averaging 2 more points. Wells has shown the ability to guard the best in the league, has showcased his scoring capabilities, and now just needs to be consistent, night in and night out. He can be a future star, but the consistency is key. He needs to show more to truly be the "Desmond Bane replacement".

Injuries

Lastly, it's the injuries. The Grizzlies PR is busy, night in and night out, the injury report is always stuffed, and although it's not an excuse, it never gave the Grizzlies a chance to truly see what they had. Beyond Morant and Edey, Ty Jerome is just now in action, Aldama is out, Brandon Clarke has missed extended time, Scotty Pippen Jr just returned, we could go on forever.

And it's not an excuse, but it has certainly contributed to the overall disappointment that this Grizzlies season has been.

