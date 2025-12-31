The Memphis Grizzlies are disappointed after a 139-136 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in a nationally-televised matchup inside the FedEx Forum.

The Grizzlies were able to tie the game at 136 with 18.3 seconds to go when Ja Morant took the ball in his hands and tied things up. While the crowd was buzzing in Memphis, the Sixers had one last chance to come away with the win, and rookie guard VJ Edgecombe hit a three-pointer from an assist by Maxey to take a three-point lead.

The Grizzlies had one last chance to tie the game, but rookie guard Cedric Coward could not hit his equalizer to pull out a win.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells defends | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Grizzlies fall short in epic overtime game

The Grizzlies took an early lead in the game, scoring 40 points in the first quarter. They led by as much as 10 points, but the Sixers were never put away. In the second quarter, the Grizzlies were able to even things up, going into the locker room tied at 62.

In the third quarter, the Sixers began to pull away, building a lead as large as seven points, but the Grizzlies were always in the rearview mirror. This went all the way to the final buzzer, where the Grizzlies made their case to win, but it led to overtime after a pair of missed threes on the final possession from Jaylen Wells and Santi Aldama.

The Grizzlies were led by Morant, who scored a game-high 40 points on 16-of-22 shooting from the field. Coward had a career-high 28 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double. Jaren Jackson Jr. was also strong on the glass with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Joining them as scorers in double figures were Aldama with 15 off the bench and Wells with 14.

The Sixers had strong performances from Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, who each scored 34 points. They both had double-doubles with Maxey's 12 assists and Embiid's 10 rebounds. Edgecombe also was strong with 25 points. Paul George scored 17 points, and Dominic Barlow also had 12 of his own. Quentin Grimes added 11 off the bench.

It's a tough loss for the Grizzlies who did a lot towards winning the game, but the Sixers happened to be one shot better in Memphis.

The Grizzlies will return to action in the new year when they face a pair of games against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories