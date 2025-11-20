A higher usage for Cedric Coward and other keys to victory for Grizzlies- Kings

Don’t you love it when two teams that can’t do anything right face off? Teams with abysmal records going at it can make for an interesting, high-intensity game because both are desperate. Or it can be the most miserable sports affair you’ve ever witnessed.

The Sacramento Kings are tied for the longest active losing streak in the West (7) with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Memphis Grizzlies are not far behind with five consecutive defeats.

The hosts can’t wait for the cavalry to return and need to change the course of their season quickly. Fortunately for them, the NBA rewards mediocrity plus worse, and they are only 1.5 games out of a Play-In Tournament spot at 4-11. Perhaps their jobs on Thursday will be easier guarding a weak half-court offense.

Here’s what you need to know:

A higher usage for Cedric Coward and Zach Edey

Cedric Coward needs to tighten his handle, but he is the best on-ball threat of the available players, so he should at least get around 30 minutes and raise his shot attempts significantly. He gets inside the defense and abuses missed rotations, making 48.6 percent of his 3-point attempts when open by at least six feet.

In case anyone missed it, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was more than complimentary when assessing Coward’s game on his podcast. He said, “His game has great pace to it. He has great length. [He] uses his size well. Can defend up, can defend down,” and mentioned Kawhi Leonard as his player comp.

Zach Edey is still shaking off some rust, but going back to him in the post, even as a decoy, will strain Sacramento’s defense. Domantas Sabonis is strong, but putting him in foul trouble early would severely weaken Sacramento’s offense.

Containment

The Kings are a heavy screen-roll team and use it to get their players open looks. Dennis Schröder, Russell Westbrook and Zach LaVine must be accounted for. No one should dare leave LaVine in drop coverage, and they must play him tightly whenever another takes the ball upcourt.

Domantas Sabonis is also a threat on the offensive boards and on outlet passes to get transition started, so boxing out and tagging a man quickly is imperative. Jaren Jackson Jr. should be able to slow him down, but his teammates can’t overload the lane, so Sabonis has passing angles. Don’t forget Westbrook: he is the other open-court menace, and at age 37, still can go to sixth gear.

The Grizzlies shouldn’t overplay the post when DeMar DeRozan goes to it, either. Let him try to be efective nailing difficult, low-percentage shots.

Expose Sacramento’s defense

The worst area of protection is the 3-point line, allowing opponents 21.1 wide-open looks. A steady diet of off-ball screening and body movement should do just the trick to have a good night in this department.

Additionally, Sabonis can be targeted because he is not a good perimeter defender. As a result, Jaren Jackson Jr. should have plenty of open looks at the mid-range for a jumper or catch-and-go move. This should further open up the 3-point line or cutting avenues when help comes in.

