Ja Morant's availability clarified after 'day-to-day' prognosis

Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo teased an imminent return for point guard Ja Morant when he spoke with reporters on Thursday afternoon, but the earliest day we’ll see the Grizzlies star return to action will likely be Sunday’s date with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Iisalo called Morant day-to-day when he met with reporters on an off day in Memphis prior to the beginning of a three-game homestand where the Grizzlies will look to try and continue building momentum after seeing a season-high three-game win streak end in San Antonio.

Iisalo says Ja Morant (calf strain) is progressing well in recovery and ramp up and is considered “day-to-day” to return from two-week absence.



Ja participated in parts of Thursday’s practice ahead of this weekend’s home set against the Clippers (Friday) and Blazers (Sunday). pic.twitter.com/9SZB5AtBjY — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) December 4, 2025

Morant was listed as ‘out’ for Friday’s contest against the L.A. Clippers on the official NBA injury report. He’s still not fully healed from the right calf strain that has kept him sidelined since exiting in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 15. Morant is averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 assists over 12 games.

It’s been a tumultuous seventh season for Morant, filled with more controversy and dreadful perimeter shooting. He’s been tied to trade rumors for weeks after voicing his displeasure with Iisalo’s early substitution patterns he blamed for not allowing him establish a rhythm. Lethargic play on the floor and his post-game criticisms got him suspended for a game for conduct detrimental to the team, but he did get his way in consistently playing the most minutes for Memphis prior to his injury.

Morant is shooting an abysmal 10-for-60 from 3-point range (16.7 percent) and also has struggled with turnovers, averaging what would be a career-worst 3.8 clip if it persists. He had a season-high eight miscues in a 133-120 loss at the Knicks in his last full game on Nov. 11. His scoring at the rim has also diminished and he’s been called out for passive play that’s resembled openly pouting on the floor.

Memphis has been encouraged by Morant’s support of his teammates over the past few weeks, highlighted by him helping the coaching staff with input and having his guys’ backs in an engaged fashion. Morant did get into it with Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson throughout an emotional game that featured a testy post-game exchange.

Klay Thompson had A LOT to say about Ja Morant after their beef/argument on the court:



“Ja: He’s a funny guy. He has a lot to say all the time, especially for a guy who rarely takes accountability. [He said] nothing of intelligent depth, just running his mouth. He’s been… pic.twitter.com/pv8Wnbbl4D — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) November 23, 2025

The Grizzlies are 4-8 in Morant’s starts and 5-5 in his absence, but second-year center Zach Edey returning to play and being such a game-changer at both ends has played a large role in their recent surge. Edey and Morant saw just 5:59 of action together in Cleveland before Morant left injured. Memphis had a short lead when he exited and Morant had a very efficient seven points and two assists.

Vince Williams Jr. has started at the point in Morant’s absence, serving as an asset as a distributor and defender. The offense has mostly run through Edey in the post, but there has been improved ball movement and more energy to fuel improved play.

The Grizzlies fell to the Spurs on Tuesday after squandering a fourth-quarter lead, falling 126-119 despite another big game from Edey, who had 19 points and 15 rebounds. Cam Spencer led Memphis with 21 points off the bench, while Jaylen Wells added 20 points to continue an excellent run.

The Clippers come into FedEx Forum with a worse record than Memphis following an ugly 2-13 November, but avoided their second six-game losing streak of the young season with a 115-92 rout of the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday. L.A. made news this week in cutting ties with veteran point guard Chris Paul, sending him home from its current five-game road trip.

