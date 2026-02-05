Best and worst outcomes for the Memphis Grizzlies on Trade Deadline Day

The Memphis Grizzlies got their heavy lifting around the trade deadline out of the way early. Jaren Jackson Jr., who was tied to the organization via a contract extension set to kick in this offseason, was moved to Utah for more draft capital and a couple of players still on their rookie contracts.

Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman didn't even bother to wait for the river before turning over his cards, pushing all his chips in on a rebuild on the flop, to use a Texas Hold'em analogy. Memphis has gone full rebuild, which makes it very clear that they have a mission to accomplish before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline expires.

Best Case Scenario - Add franchise cornerstone for Morant

The Atlanta Hawks moved Trae Young, a four-time All-Star, for a pair of players they can use to help aid their playoff aspirations this season. C.J. McCollum is on an expiring contract that was the most valuable variable in the entire deal, and he's experiencing a bounce-back year. Corey Kispert, when healthy, is an elite shooter. The Jan. 9 trade was panned by casual fans who wondered how Young could be worth so little.

Apr 7, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Ja Morant, now with the Washington Wizards, are in a new chapter of their careers five years after this photo was taken. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If Memphis is able to land an expiring contract and a player they can move forward with, that should be considered a win. Because Morant is owed over $85 million more beyond this season, a team will have to really be intrigued by what he can do for them and be willing to accept the risk that comes with tying themselves to a player who has had off-court issues, overblown as they may be. Morant has been injured most of this season, although he would probably be playing through most of the nagging issues in a normal situation.

Memphis' goal is to add an expiring contract or two to completely clear the decks and start over with Zach Edey and Cedric Coward as the centerpieces, Combined with all those draft picks accumulated from the Jackson and Desmond Bane deals, cap space would give Kleiman plenty of room to be creative in building a team where everyone is on a matching timeline. If he can deal Morant to a team that sends a piece who can stick with the Griz beyond the season in addition to matching salary and taking on his contract, the Memphis front office will be ecstatic with the team well-positioned to move forward effectively.

Worst Case Scenario - Include a draft pick just to move Ja

It's so unlikely Morant remains on this roster that I won't bother making at the worst-case scenario because it seems unfeasible. The Grizzlies have already ripped off the band-aid in calling upon a wrecking ball, already dealing Bane and Jackson. Morant is one of the most beloved athletes in the city's history, so it shouldn't be taken lightly that most fans have come to terms with him having played his final game in a Memphis uniform. If he's still in th mix, it's because no team wanted him. He's got some baggage, but that's unfathomable.

NBA teams are going to leverage Morant's rough season, his poor shooting at the onset, openly pouting on the floor, and the turmoil with Iisalo, to drive down Memphis' asking price. Now that they've already initiated this rebuild, the Grizzlies are pot-committed to finishing the deal in order to accomplish their goal of moving forward without the player they now see as the former face of the franchise. If it takes adding a draft pick to get a team to take him off their hands, it wouldn't be great, but would be necessary.

