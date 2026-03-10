Cameron Boozer is the perfect Memphis Grizzlies draft pick

Imagine. It's May 10th, 2026. The NBA Draft Lottery has arrived - the moment almost a third of the NBA has been positioning themselves towards for months. From the Sacramento Kings to the Memphis Grizzlies and several squads in between, all the questionable rotation choices, all the "injury management", all the losing have come to this.

The process plays out. And it ends with the Memphis Grizzlies securing the #1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. A minor miracle - Memphis only has a 6% chance at such an outcome currently according to Tankathon. But this is a space for dreaming. And with such a win, Memphis could - for the first time in franchise history - start the NBA's annual drafing of young talent and make a franchise changing selection.

Darryn Peterson, the elite scoring guard from Kansas? Too risky given injury concerns (Memphis has had enough of those). AJ Dybansta, the electric wing out of BYU? A strong possibility, but the Grizzlies have plenty of wings. Memphis needs a lead guard, but #1 overall is too soon for the likes of Darius Acuff of Arkansas and Kingston Flemings of Houston.

No, if the Memphis Grizzlies secure the #1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery (and even if they get up to #2 or #3 - per Tankathon Memphis has a 19% chance at a top-3 pick) there is one name that should be at the top of the board. And it's Cameron Boozer, big man out of Duke University., the 2025-2026 ACC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

The NBA Draft's surest bet

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies fan base has endured a good bit of uncertainty over the last few seasons. From being seen as the future of the NBA in various ways (Memphis was Oklahoma City before OKC improved upon the model) to the firing of head coaches and the trading of organizational cornerstones, it's been a tough three years.

Selecting Cameron Boozer would be an acknowledgement of the end of wandering in the proverbial wilderness. He sets a direction - a winning direction.

No, Boozer is not the tantalizingly flashy prospect that Peterson or Dybansta are. You could argue that both of them have "higher ceilings" than Boozer given how they mix skill with perimeter athleticism. Those would be fair arguments to make - there's a reason it's a three-man race for the #1 pick. And for a team like the Kings, who need a superstar like a fish needs water, Peterson to the Kings or Dybansta to the Jazz makes a ton of sense.

But remember, this is a Memphis Grizzlies daydream. And here, productivity and predictability should reign supreme. And when you combine the pedigree of Boozer, having been raised in a basketball household by a former NBA All-Star in Carlos Boozer, with the elite level of play Cam has shown at the highest levels of the game playing at Duke?

There are no "sure things". But Boozer is pretty darn close to one, and is not even 19 years old yet. Memphis needs that combination of hope and high-level contributor now more than ever.

An exciting "twin towers" possibility

Dec 7, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) spins to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen (16) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

There are almost no holes in Boozer's game. Offensively, he possesses Nikola Jokic-esque feel for the game of basketball. He doesn't score or assist, he analyzes and orchestrates. He demonstrates the ability to score at all three levels of the court and has a line of sight for shot creation that few possess regardless of size.

He's a fine rebounder for his size, and while he is not a definitive shot blocker for the position of "power forward" he would be playing alongside the definitive rim protector based off of size (not named Victor Wembanyama) in Zach Edey, with whom Boozer shares some college basketball history.

If the last era of Memphis Grizzlies basketball was defined in part by a backcourt pairing (Morant and Desmond Bane), a front court duo of Edey and Boozer would be fascinating. How do teams account for the offensive creation ability of Boozer while Edey sets off ball screens for cutting wings and guards creating space on the perimeter? Can they win the rebounding matchup with the combined size of Boozer and Edey? And will those two eating the glass, can greater transition opportunities come for perimeter players who no longer have to crash the boards so aggressively?

Yes, point guard remains a concern (assuming Ja Morant is not longed for the Memphis Grizzlies). And it'd be a bet on the likes of Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells. But these concerns could be addressed via trade or the draft itself (Memphis will have another 1st round pick in this draft and a high-end 2nd rounder). And with Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., and others on the roster? For one year at least, the point guard position can be spoken for.

Your bigs, however? They're set for the next decade, potentially. And because of the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade and other transactions along the way, Memphis may well be that as well.

In Kleiman we trust

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cedric Coward arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, and Cedric Coward all appear to be varying levels of core pieces moving forward. Cam Spencer should be on the roster moving forward as well. And Jahmai Mashack and Javon Small have shown glimpses of contribution across two-way contracts. And these names are just from the last two drafts!

GG Jackson remains a deceptively young (21 year old 3-year NBA veteran) and intriguing prospect. Santi Aldama has been a productive player for the Grizzlies from the 2021 NBA Draft. And don't forget, Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant remain on the roster from the 2019 NBA Draft.

All these player swere brought to Memphis via direct drafting, or draft trades, by Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman and his staff. That's 10 players that have varying level of success compared to where they were drafted. Then there are the Scotty Pippen Jr. and Olivier Maxence-Prosper types, secured off the waiver wire or in free agency on team-friendly deals that contribute beyond their pay grades.

There have been missteps to be sure. Justise Winslow and Marcus Smart come to mind first and foremost. And rumored links in the past to Kevin Durant, Mikal Bridges, and Jimmy Butler have fallen short for a variety of reasons, from not being true to not being enough to not being a good enough final destination for the player being targeted.

Those failures need to be remembered. But none of them involve the NBA Draft. And this front office, who has a noted talent for making strong selections in this process, has three picks in the top 32 in 2026 and more future 1st round picks than any team not named OKC or Brooklyn. Memphis has placed its bet. The draft is the way.

And Boozer's resume and potential make him the natural choice to be the first #1 pick in Grizzlies history.