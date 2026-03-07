5 Prospects the Memphis Grizzlies Should Target in the 2026 NBA Draft
At this point in the season, the Memphis Grizzlies have to start thinking about the future.
The Grizzlies currently have the 8th-worst record in the NBA, and according to Tankathon.com, that gives them roughly a 26.3% chance of landing a top-four pick and about a 6% chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick. With 21 games remaining, those odds could still change. Ja Morant will miss another two weeks so that the Grizzlies can slide further in the standings. The Grizzlies currently have the seventh-toughest remaining schedule in the league, which means the losses could continue to pile up down the stretch. If that happens, Memphis could realistically finish with lottery odds that place them somewhere in the No. 1 to No. 6 range on draft night.
There is also growing speculation that Ja Morant’s future in Memphis could be uncertain, especially after reports earlier this season that the team explored trade options. If the Grizzlies decide to move Morant this offseason, it would dramatically reshape the direction of the roster and place an even greater emphasis on finding the next lead guard of the future. If that scenario unfolds, Memphis will need to start thinking about its next lead guard, which makes this draft even more important. With that in mind, here are five prospects the Grizzlies should be keeping a close eye on heading into the 2026 NBA Draft.
1. Kingston Flemings: Guard, Houston
Kingston Flemings is one of the most exciting guards in this draft class. He’s explosive with the ball, thrives attacking the rim, and has the type of scoring ability that can instantly put pressure on defenses. If Memphis ends up needing a new face of the backcourt, Flemings has the upside to grow into that role.
2. Darius Acuff Jr. Point Guard, Arkansas
Darius Acuff Jr. is more of a traditional floor general. He’s extremely comfortable running an offense, making reads in the pick-and-roll, and setting up teammates. For a young Grizzlies team that could be looking for stability at the point guard position, Acuff’s feel for the game could make him a strong fit.
3. Cameron Boozer: Forward/Center, Duke
If Memphis jumps into the top-four range, Cameron Boozer would immediately enter the conversation. The Duke star brings strength, skill, and a polished offensive game for a frontcourt player his age. Boozer plays with a maturity beyond his years and could quickly become a centerpiece for a rebuilding roster.
4. Caleb Wilson: Forward/Center, North Carolina
Caleb Wilson is one of the most intriguing two-way bigs in the draft. His combination of rim protection, mobility, and developing offensive skill makes him a modern NBA frontcourt player. Wilson’s defensive versatility would fit well with Memphis’ long-term defensive identity. Recent news of his latest injury is something that should be monitored.
5. Keaton Wagler: Guard, Illinois
Keaton Wagler is a versatile combo guard who can both score and facilitate. His ability to play on or off the ball makes him a flexible option for Memphis as they reshape their backcourt. Wagler’s shooting and decision-making could make him a valuable piece in a young rotation.
This draft is loaded and could become one of the most important in franchise history. Finding the right prospect could ultimately determine the direction of the next era of Grizzlies basketball.
Amir Motameni is an NBA content creator and host of the Team to Beat podcast and YouTube channel, covering the Miami Heat and the NBA through fan-focused analysis and storytelling. He began his career working in professional sports before transitioning into the tech industry, bringing a unique mix of media experience and business professionalism to his coverage.