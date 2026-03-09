Memphis Grizzlies-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 9, 6:30 p.m. CST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), YES Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (Brooklyn)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-39) and Brooklyn Nets (16-47) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first, 103-98, on January 11th.

The Grizzlies are 32-27 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 17-13 in home games and 15-14 in road games. The Nets won the season series, 2-1, against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the two teams split the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Javon Small

G Cam Spencer

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

NETS

G Nolan Traore

G Terance Mann

C Nicolas Claxton

F Ziaire Williams

F Noah Clowney

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Cedric Coward: Doubtful - Knee

Taylor Hendricks: Doubtful - Thumb

Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Doubtful - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management

Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning

Javon Small: Available - Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

NETS

Ben Saraf: Probable - Back

Michael Porter Jr.: Out - Rest

Egor Demin: Out - Foot

Chaney Johnson: Available - G League (Two-Way)

E.J. Liddell: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Tyson Etienne: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -1 (-114), Nets +1 (-106)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -120, Nets +102

Total points scored: 221.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers: "Hard to say what the difference was there in the end. I thought the biggest challenge today was the defensive rebounding overall and that's why they were able to get back into the game. We didn't do a good enough in the basics in the second quarter."

