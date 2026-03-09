Memphis Grizzlies-Brooklyn Nets Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 9, 6:30 p.m. CST, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), YES Network (Brooklyn)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (Brooklyn)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-39) and Brooklyn Nets (16-47) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first, 103-98, on January 11th.
The Grizzlies are 32-27 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 17-13 in home games and 15-14 in road games. The Nets won the season series, 2-1, against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season, while the two teams split the series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Javon Small
G Cam Spencer
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F Jaylen Wells
F GG Jackson
NETS
G Nolan Traore
G Terance Mann
C Nicolas Claxton
F Ziaire Williams
F Noah Clowney
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Cedric Coward: Doubtful - Knee
Taylor Hendricks: Doubtful - Thumb
Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Doubtful - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management
Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning
Javon Small: Available - Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Available - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
NETS
Ben Saraf: Probable - Back
Michael Porter Jr.: Out - Rest
Egor Demin: Out - Foot
Chaney Johnson: Available - G League (Two-Way)
E.J. Liddell: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Tyson Etienne: Available - G League (Two-Way)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -1 (-114), Nets +1 (-106)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -120, Nets +102
Total points scored: 221.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers: "Hard to say what the difference was there in the end. I thought the biggest challenge today was the defensive rebounding overall and that's why they were able to get back into the game. We didn't do a good enough in the basics in the second quarter."
