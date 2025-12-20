Clarke's early return provides big boost for Grizzlies to help fill Edey void

The Memphis Grizzlies have been cursed by injuries over the past few years, but it’s a credit to GM Zach Kleiman that the team has been able to get by through a “next man up” mentality with some quality pieces who have exceeded expectations.

Veteran undersized center Brandon Clarke is a poster child for being a pleasant surprise in Memphis, emerging as a key contributor since being acquired from Oklahoma City in a draft night deal back in 2019. After a torn Achilles cut short his 2022-23 season and sidelined him until late March of ‘24, Clarke reminded Memphis what an invaluable piece he can be last season prior to another season-ending injury that prevented him from being part of the playoff push.

Clarke did start a career-high 18 games while matching a personal-best in getting into 64 before suffering a PCL sprain in late March, so his return in Wednesday’s win at Minnesota was a welcome sight. With starting center Zach Edey out until at least the first week in January due to a stress reaction in his left ankle, Clarke should see plenty of minutes to get himself reacclimated after an extended absence.

An excellent rebounder, Clarke’s intangibles are his toughness, willingness to mix it up and spirit he plays with. He’s the link to Steven Adams, having been mentored by him, in a way no one else on the roster is. That includes Jaren Jackson Jr. Clarke has a lot that he can pass down to Edey, which started last season when the 7-foot-4 lottery pick was a rookie.

It was undoubtedly surprising to see Clarke return to action so quickly after his knee injury, but he started practicing with the G League’s Hustle and moved around well despite showing some rust against the Timberwolves.

Getting Clarke back with Jackson simultaneously flourishing for the first time all season provides a huge lift with Edey sidelined. Iisalo started the duo alongside Santi Aldama in a huge frontline in Minneapolis, and although it remains to be seen whether that continues, having every key frontcourt guy plugged in and playing with confidence would be an immense development since Iisalo wants to mix-and-match to keep guys fresh but needs to rebound and protect the paint for his up-tempo style to work.

Jock Landale’s 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench ended up being the driving force in Wednesday’s upset of the Wolves since his ability to spread the floor helped draw Rudy Gobert out of the paint. Although he started the first 13 games Edey missed to open the season, he’s remained in a reserve role over the past few games with Aldama and now Clarke chosen to start.

Landale was signed to provide depth this offseason and has played more than many probably envisioned. After averaging no more than 14.2 minutes in stints with the Spurs, Suns and Rockets over his first four NBA seasons, he's playing 22.2 though his first 27 games with the Grizzlies, producing 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. As the tweet below indicates, the 6-foot-11 Australian international has already placed himself in rare company with his strong play off the bench in Memphis.

Jock Landale joins



Zach Randolph

Santi Aldama

Stromile Swift

Mike Miller

Brandon Clarke



As the only players in franchise history to record at least 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in multiple games https://t.co/JznFKykODH pic.twitter.com/MrbkOJotfH — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) December 18, 2025

With Clarke back and Landale flourishing, Iisalo has four veterans to help Edey in his development and keep his minutes down once he returns. All of them can swing between the four and five alongside or in place of the 7-4 giant. Keeping everybody satisfied with their minutes will be a challenge, but it will be good problem to have if everyone is healthy and available. For a team cursed by injuries so often these past few years, it appears there may be a bright spot ahead that will benefit keeping Edey fresh for the stretch run.

