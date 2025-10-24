Concern Grows for Grizzlies in Injury Report vs. Miami Heat
The Memphis Grizzlies have arguably been the unluckiest team in the NBA over the past two years when it comes to injuries, and it was particularly bad during the 2023-24 season, when only one starter played over 60 games, and none over 70.
Now, as the Grizzlies get into the 2025-26 season, there are already shades of that disastrous 2023-24 campaign that still haunts them.
In their season opener, the Grizzlies picked up a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, even though they had five key players sidelined due to injury. For their second game of the season against the Miami Heat on Friday night, their health concerns are only growing.
Who's out for the Grizzlies?
The Grizzlies have listed seven players on their injury report ahead of Friday's game. Brandon Clarke (right knee), Zach Edey (left ankle), Ty Jerome (right calf), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left toe), and Vince Williams Jr. (right heel) are all listed out against the Heat.
Star point guard Ja Morant is also listed on the report for the first time this season, as he is questionable heading into Friday's matchup due to left ankle soreness. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also questionable with right ankle soreness.
The Grizzlies will have the same five players sidelined who missed their season opener, but now Morant and Caldwell-Pope are in jeopardy of missing Friday's game as well. Of course, the Grizzlies need as much help as they can get, but players' health this early in the season is undoubtedly the priority.
Miami Heat injury report
Heat star guard Tyler Herro is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 months to start the season after undergoing left ankle surgery, so of course, he is listed out for Friday's game. The Heat will also be without Kasparas Jakucionis with a right groin sprain.
To minimal surprise, the Heat will also be playing without Terry Rozier, after the 31-year-old guard was arrested by the FBI on Thursday due to a gambling-related investigation.
However, the Heat will have standout center Kel'el Ware available, despite recovering from a left ankle sprain.
The Grizzlies are certainly at a health disadvantage, although the Heat playing without Herro is a much different team. The Grizzlies are undoubtedly still in a position to defend their home court on Friday to start their season 2-0, although it will not be easy.
The Grizzlies and Heat are set to face off in Memphis on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET.