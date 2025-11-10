A fitting end to one of the worst weeks in Ja Morant’s career
It’s one thing to struggle while dealing with significant injuries. It’s even worse when you’re struggling in large part due to the best player consistently playing well below his standards. Unfortunately for the Memphis Grizzlies, both factors are currently hampering their team.
Following their 114-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Grizzlies have lost four of their last five games. In one of those games, Ja Morant was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. They have been missing several significant players, such as the newly acquired Ty Jerome and Zach Edey, as both have yet to make their season debuts. This has caused them to rely even more on Morant, and he has not stepped up to the challenge at all.
Following the Grizzlies' discouraging start, Bleacher Report's latest NBA power rankings explains why they rank them No. 24.
“This week, the Memphis Grizzlies went 0-4, suspended Ja Morant for a game for conduct detrimental to the team, and got multiple mercurial postgame press conferences from the longtime face of the franchise,” the article wrote. “To make matters worse, Morant is shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 14.0 percent from three. With the way he's playing now, and with some consideration for his history of suspensions and injuries, it's hard to imagine him having much (if any) trade value.”
A bad stretch for Ja Morant or a sign of worse things to come?
Through these last five games, Morant is averaging 15 points, 9.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 27.2 percent shooting and 8.5 percent from three-point range. Despite his extremely low efficiency, he said he believes in the shots he’s taking and is confident the results will improve soon.
“That’s why I don’t get too frustrated because I be in this arena,” Morant said. “I be in the practice gym doing the same thing. Right now, it’s just continuing to shoot, continuing to shoot with confidence and wait for it to translate over.”
However, when asked about his efficiency at the rim being down compared to previous years, he explained a simple reason for it.
“I’m getting no foul calls,” Morant continued. “Y’all had a whole spiel about running in there carelessly and getting hurt. So what now? That’s what y’all want me to go back to doing? Let’s end that convo right there.”
Following his second All-Star season, Morant’s scoring and efficiency have steadily decreased year after year. This is in addition to concerns about his injury-prone nature, as he only played 59 games over the last two seasons and got injured in the first round of the playoffs last year. While this may just be a bad stretch of games for him, Morant’s inability to at least be a solid perimeter shooter will always hinder his production and force the Grizzlies to perfectly build around his weaknesses. It may only get worse as his athleticism declines over time.