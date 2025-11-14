Former Grizzlies guards take shots at organization
In this story:
While everyone in the national NBA media is focused on a current Memphis Grizziles guard -- the embattled Ja Morant -- three of his former backcourt mates are also getting attention.
First, there was Desmond Bane hitting a buzzer-beater for Orlando against the Portland Trail Blazers, after the Grizzlies traded Bane for a slew of draft picks, and Bane had actually gotten off to a slow Magic start.
Then, there was Marcus Smart, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, reflecting on his Memphis stint in not the most positive terms. Smart claimed in a recent interview with ClutchPoints that he was working to get back from injury but the Grizzlies justified trading him by saying he didn't want to be with them.
And now there's Dillon Brooks, who was with Memphis from 2017 to 2023, a sometimes tumultuous but largely successful tenure before he landed in Houston. Brooks is now with the Phoenix Suns, and has been a catalyst for their surprisingly strong start.
After a 32-point performance for Phoenix, Brooks said the last time he wasn't confident was when Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman told him to "only shoot six shots" in a playoff series against the Lakers, a playoff series that was marked by the tension between Brooks and LeBron James. Brooks, many may remember, did not perform especially well in that series, which played a role in his exit.
Brooks argued that this "didn't give me the confidence I needed." One could also argue that his shooting in that series didn't make Memphis feel confident. He took 12 shots per game, double the six, and make just 31 percent overall, including 24 percent from deep. He agitated James throughout the series, but it badly backfired.
So perhaps there's some revisionist history from Smart and Brooks. But all this does is increase the intensity on social media and elsewhere as the current Grizzlies squad struggles, and they try to set a course for a brighter future. The Grizzlies are in Cleveland on Saturday, trying to avoid a 4-10 start, with Morant's status still in doubt after he sat out the blowout loss in Boston.
Grizzlies rebuild a must even if it doesn't benefit Memphis
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick