Bane trade, head coaching change among biggest Memphis Grizzlies storylines this year

The Memphis Grizzlies have had an up-and-down 2025 calendar year, which is about to come to a close.

The Grizzlies should probably be excited for the calendar to turn to 2026 in hopes that things will be better in the new year. Here's a look at the top three stories the Grizzlies have faced in the last 12 months.

Taylor Jenkins fired

The Grizzlies made a bold move firing head coach Taylor Jenkins back in March, just nine games away from the end of the 2024-25 regular season. Jenkins spent six years with the team, winning 250 of his 464 games as head coach.

Ultimately, the Grizzlies were regressing, and the front office felt it was time to bring in a new voice. Tuomas Iisalo took over in the interim and became his official successor over the course of the offseason. Iisalo's first full season on the job has been rocky at times, but the Grizzlies appear to be finding a rhythm going into 2026.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins looks on during the fourth quarter. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane traded

Perhaps the biggest move of the year for the Grizzlies was trading longtime shooting guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a package headlined by four future first-round picks. The Grizzlies flipped one of those picks in the 2025 NBA draft to select Cedric Coward out of Washington State with the No. 11 overall pick.

Cedric has looked strong, but he still has a lot of work to do to fill Desmond Bane's shoes. Bane spent his first five NBA seasons with the Grizzlies and grew into one of the best two-way guards in the lead.

In Desmond Bane's absence, the Grizzlies are still trying to figure out how to replace his impact on offense, defense, and off the court. It's a work in progress, but the Grizzlies are turning the page hoping 2026 will provide some growth.

Ja Morant trade rumors

The Grizzlies' star point guard has been in hot water over this time in Memphis, and that continued into the latter half of the 2025 calendar year.

It remains to be seen whether or not Morant is with the Grizzlies this time next year. It appears these rumors will follow him until he is eventually dealt.

In his recent stretch of games, Morant has been better than the earlier part of the season, but there is a lot of room for growth, and he has seen better days. Hopefully, more are coming in the upcoming year.

