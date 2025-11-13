Morant-less Grizzlies dismantled by Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies’ season of frustration rolled on in Boston as they were blown out 131-95 by the Celtics, a game that underscored just how fractured and lifeless this team has looked with or without Ja Morant. Memphis trailed from the opening tip, giving up 34 points in the first quarter and never mounting a serious challenge. Boston’s depth and shooting torched the Grizzlies defense, as the Celtics shot over 50 percent from the field and buried 21 threes.

The off-court tension surrounding Memphis continues to cast a shadow. The reported strain between Morant and head coach Iisalo hasn’t gone away, and the team’s energy reflects it. Even with Morant sidelined, the group looks disjointed, and the communication on both ends of the floor is poor. It feels like a locker room waiting for something to give.

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s ongoing struggles continued although he was the team's leading scorer. His inconsistency on the defensive side -- his body language has been a growing concern, and tonight’s -28 plus-minus speaks volumes about his confidence level.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got the start for Morant and was highly ineffective, scoring 0 points on 3 shots, collecting 3 boards, and dishing out 3 assists, while boasting a -25 while on the floor.

For Boston, Payton Pritchard ran the show with 24 points and 9 assists, Jaylen Brown looked sharp with 19, and Derrick White played one of his more complete games of the year. Even Neemias Queta dominated the paint, finishing perfect from the field with 8 rebounds and 13 points.

For Memphis, the numbers are as ugly as the vibes. The Grizzlies shot 33.7 percent from the floor and 23.3 percent from three. Their halfcourt offense stagnated, their defense rotated late, and once Boston built a 20-point lead in the second quarter, the game was effectively over.

At 4-9, this team looks lost. The Morant-Iisalo drama looms larger each night, and Jackson’s regression raises bigger questions about Memphis’ identity. Something is going to have to break soon, because what the Grizzlies put on the floor in Boston wasn’t just a bad night—it was a warning sign.

Change may be coming soon in Memphis.

