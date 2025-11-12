How Magic can grow after Desmond Bane's big buzzer-beating win vs. Trail Blazers

The Orlando Magic are gaining some momentum after winning two of three on their previous homestand, including a game that ended in a Desmond Bane buzzer-beater against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bane's clutch shot could be what the Magic need to get out of the early-season funk they found themselves in.

“Yeah, I think it just brings teams together. You know, I mean, I was talking right out there [that] you need those moments throughout the season. You know, close games that you win, close games that you lose; they all matter and lead to something bigger down the road," Bane said.

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane celebrates with forward Paolo Banchero. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Magic chemistry growing after big win

The Magic have grown frustrated over the course of the last couple of weeks after losing six of their first 10 games, but things could be turning around after Bane's big buzzer-beater.

“Well, it's already a close-knit group," Mosley said. "We had a great film session before, you know, before this game talking about the things that we need to do, the details we need to focus on. But you just see the support, the love, and I'm sure it'll show up on social media everywhere.

"The celebration for Des and what these guys feel about him. What he means to this team, who he is as a young man. And just his toughness, his resiliency, his leadership. All those pieces are, you know, they're represented. And you saw the celebration of our guys, not just because of the win, but because of who Desmond Bane is.”

The Magic have to carry the good vibes on the road as they take on the talented New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and players like Wendell Carter Jr. thinks the win can go a long way for the team.

“It means a lot. I’ve been with this organization going on four years now. I’ve been through the lows, the highs of it, but it’s another level we can get to," Carter Jr. said. "This is a special year for us, adding guys like Desmond (Bane), Tyus (Jones) and the rookies.

"You know, we’ve got an expectation that we’ve set going into training camp, and it’s something that we have to continue to build on, both offensively and defensively. A night like tonight, like I was saying before, can build the camaraderie of this team. We’re going to MSG (Madison Square Garden) next and then the games going forward. You know, it’s something that we can definitely build off of.”

