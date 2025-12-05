Memphis Grizzlies-L.A. Clippers How to Watch, Injury Info, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

Although Ja Morant is closing in on a return, being listed as ‘out’ on the official NBA Injury Report means his return will almost certainly be delayed for at least another game. The Grizzlies will look for their first December win on the heels of having a three-game win streak snapped in San Antonio.

The Clippers are in Memphis looking to improve to 2-1 on a five-game road trip that has already featured future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul stunningly sent home as a first step of an impending separation between the team and veteran floor general.

Vitals - How to Watch Clippers at Grizzlies

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 5, 7:10 p.m. CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennesssee

TV: FanDuel Sports South/FanDuel Sports Southeast (Grizzlies), FanDuel Sports West/FanDuel Sports SoCal (Clippers)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KLAC (Clippers)

Memphis opens 3-game home stint against familiar foe

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-13) host the Los Angeles Clippers (6-16) in the second Friday night encounter in a row between these teams. Neither has enjoyed the type of start to the 2025-26 season they envisioned, but this second matchup comes early enough that it may be a springboard towards the big December necessary to offset their early struggles.

This is the second of four matchups between these teams, who will return to square off in L.A. on Dec. 15 before returning to Memphis to close out the season series on March 7. The Grizzlies won last Friday’s NBA Cup game at Intuit Dome 112-107 thanks to a 62-44 second-half surge. Kawhi Leonard’s 39 points were overcome by Jaren Jackson Jr. leading seven Grizzlies’ double-digit scorers with 24 points. Edey scored just five points but grabbed 19 rebounds and blocked three shots. Neither team advanced past group play.

Memphis’ win snapped a six-game losing streak at the hands of the Clippers that dated back to Dec. 29, 2023. L.A. is 4-1 in its last five visits to FedEx Forum, which includes a 114-110 conquest in its last visit on Dec. 23, 2024 behind 29 points from now-Heat guard Norman Powell. The last three meetings between these teams have been played in L.A.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Clippers -1.5 (-115), Grizzlies +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Clippers -130, Grizzlies +110

Total: 223.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Zach Edey



G Vince Williams Jr.

G Cedric Coward

CLIPPERS

F Kawhi Leonard

F John Collins

C Ivica Zubac

G James Harden

G Kris Dunn

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Right Calf Strain

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Javon Small: Out - Left Toe Soreness

GG Jackson: Out - G League (On Assignment)

CLIPPERS

Chris Paul: Out - Not with Team

Bradley Beal: Out - Left Hip Fracture

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out - Left Hip Contusion

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out - Right Knee Sprain

Jordan Miller: Questionable - Back Soreness

QUOTABLE

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on the organization parting ways with Chris Paul: "It just didn’t work out like we thought it would. I just think it wasn’t a good fit for what he was looking for. It is what it is. Do I want to see CP go out like this? No. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s been a friend of mine over the years. You never wanna see a great go out like this. But I’m pretty sure he will find something, because he’s a great player."

