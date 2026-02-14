Grading the Memphis Grizzlies' season entering the All-Star break

It's not unreasonable to say that the Memphis Grizzlies are out of the playoff race with less than 30 games to go. They enter the All-Star break at 20-33, 4.5 games back of the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 10 seed in the West, and have no real incentive to win after trading away Jaren Jackson Jr. ahead of the trade deadline.

As we enter the break, how would our team grade their season up to this point? Here's what they had to say!

Zach Edey's emergence saves this from being a total failure, as does Cedric Coward looking like a keeper worth building around. New coach Tuomas Iisalo has been dreadful in close games and against quality competition, Ja Morant's value is in the toilet and Jaren Jacson Jr. has been shipped out. The future isn't shot due to all the draft capital Memphis has acquired, but it's undoubtedly hard to be a Grizzlies fan these days.

Grade: D-

The Memphis Grizzlies have absolutely flushed this season down the toilet. Jaren Jackson Jr. is no longer on the roster, which means they are moving in a direction. That alone means the Grizzlies don't have a failing grade, but it has not been good. Not trading Ja Morant was bad, but they will have another chance to do so in the summer. Then, the Grizzlies can truly figure out how to rebuild themselves.

Grade: D-

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and head coach Tuomas Iisalo looks on during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On one hand, the Grizzlies are losers of four-straight, 10 of their last 12 and 13 of their last 17. On the other, they picked a direction (despite holding onto Ja Morant) and have subsequently set themselves up great for the future by acquiring seven combined first-round picks between Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. That alone is a huge win, in my book, even though that's technically not a "this season" ordeal. Even though Zach Edey is still out due to injury, they can prioritize their future -- led by Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells and Cam Spencer.

Grade: C-

It's been a mess, with the Ja Morant distractions and injuries and so many players out of the lineup (including Zach Edey, who seemed to be the stabilizer). And the Grizzlies waited too long to tank, even with questionable coaching, so a low lottery pick looks like the likely outcome. But at least they've picked a direction, part of the way. The Jaren Jackson Jr. trade was a smart one, and eventually Morant will be moved -- in the meantime, some young players such as Cedric Coward and Cam Spencer will get more opportunities to grow. It would be ideal if the Grizzlies can go into the offseason knowing they have 4 to 5 rotation keepers going forward.

