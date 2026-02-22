When you're in a soft tanking situation, as the Memphis Grizzlies are, you have minutes to spare for developmental projects -- players who aren't necessarily part of the future but could be if they display any of their former promise.

That's really what this final third of the season is about, after the Grizzlies traded Jaren Jackson Jr. for three first round picks to come, and two who had that status in previous drafts. That set the rebuild in motion, and that rebuild figures to gain steam again if Memphis deals Ja Morant this summer.

In the deal with Utah, the Grizzlies sent away Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. and John Konchar, and brought in Georges Niang, Kyle Anderson, Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks. While the first two are veterans who were never expected to be part of the long-term plan, Clayton Jr. and Hendricks have a chance. Clayton Jr. was drafted 18th overall in 2025, and Hendricks was drafted ninth overall in 2022.

Both started Saturday in Miami, in a game that rookie standout Cedric Coward, among others, didn't play. They were joined in the lineup by Oliver-Maxence Prosper, a first-round pick (24th overall) in 2023. OMP, as he's known, spent a couple of seasons with the Dallas Mavericks before he was waived, and Memphis signed him to a two-way contract.

Clayton Jr. has joined the Grizzlies' most crowded position -- small guard. Even without Morant, they have Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cam Spencer, with Spencer (6-foot-5) the tallest of the group. For Clayton Jr. to stand out, he will need to show he can get his shot off as easily as he led the University of Florida to the national championship.

Hendricks, a University of Central Florida product who was playing Saturday close to his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, has 3-and-D forward potential but his pro career has been slowed by a leg injury and the subsequent recovery. Now he needs to show he has a feel for the pro game, after not making the most of his opportunities in Utah.

Maxene-Prosper has also had injuries since joining the NBA -- he had wrist surgery near the end of last season. To stick in a rotation, his shooting must improve; he's at just 26 percent as a pro. He got another start for Memphis on Saturday, in place of Coward. He was the most effective of the three.

Still, the Grizzlies lost, as the three former first-rounders combined for 21 points in 72 minutes, with Clayton Jr. fouling out early in the fourth quarter.