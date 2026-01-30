The fourth and final matchup of the season between Memphis and New Orleans will be at the latter’s home on Friday. The Grizzlies are 2-1 so far in the season series, yet the Pelicans have more talent than a team tied for the worst record in the NBA (12-37).

Keep in mind that the Pelicans are a poor 3-point shooting team, making only 33.7 percent of attempts, but are decent at attacking the offensive glass. Disciplined execution can take this from a close game to one Memphis comfortably wins because they are the second-fastest NBA team on defense. They should be alright without unnecessary gambles.

Here is what you need to know.

Defend without fouling and don’t over-help

One of Memphis’ problems in the loss to NOLA on Jan. 23 was the inability to defend without fouling, permitting 33 free-throw attempts, with 15 coming in the fourth quarter. They can’t have a repeat in those departments and can’t completely abandon the role players to overload the lane. Don’t forget that Saddiq Bey splashed six trifectas in the last matchup because he was given too much space.

Additionally, no one can stop Zion Williamson, but it would be big-time for the Grizzlies to be able to contain him in single coverage with Jaren Jackson Jr.. This would also make it harder on Williamson when he dribbles into the lane, searching for the pass.

Trey Murphy III is their best volume 3-point shooter and has been slumping over the last two outings. Giving him too much room would be just what he needs to snap out of it. He likes to create an avenue by using a pump-fake in front of a closing-out defender, shifting them out of the picture. The Grizzlies need to stay down so he doesn’t generate 3-point fouls, either.

Ball movement and strong rebounding

The Grizzlies have not taken care of the ball well against NOLA, averaging 17.3 turnovers, and their last outing was the worst, with 19 that turned into 27 points off giveaways. Playing slower isn’t the answer because the Grizzlies don’t have enough half-court weapons available, so they need to be greyhounds in transition with sharper ball security.

They don’t have the firepower to survive incessant turnovers since they have a 6-9 record in games with 17 or more. The rebounding will have to be on point, so Cam Spencer and Vince Williams Jr. can make things happen in the open court. With Santi Aldama out, more will be needed from Jock Landale and Jackson, of course, but the entire team needs to gang rebound.

Mix in some zone

The Pelicans have the 25th-ranked offense, yet the Grizzlies should be able to buy time in a zone when Williamson is off the floor if they contain the entry to the middle. It would be ideal if they play a half-court zone, to start off with effective full-court press. Still, they will have to be careful and communicate constantly so Derik Queen's playmaking doesn't break the zone.