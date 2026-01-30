Memphis Grizzlies-New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m. CST, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (New Orleans)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 105.3 FM, 870 AM (New Orleans)



VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (18-27) and New Orleans Pelicans (12-37) meet for the fourth of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies having won two of the first three, (wins in October and November, a loss in January). The Grizzlies won all four of their matchups in 2024-2025. The Grizzlies are 45-45 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 28-18 in home games and 17-27 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

PELICANS

G Trey Murphy III

G Herbert Jones

C Derik Queen

F Saddiq Bey

F Zion Williamson

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Calf

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

PELICANS

Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +2.5 (-106), Pelicans -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +124, Pelicans -146

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -110, under -1110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Jaren Jackson slowing down in the second half in the Grizzlies' loss to the Charlotte Hornets: "I don't see basketball as a series of individual performances, it's always a team performance. We didn't knock down a lot of shots in the second half. I thought we had pretty good looks, but couldn't convert those and when that happens, he has less space to attack and the defense is able to collapse and shift on him, so.

"I do think that in the good games where we have played really well as a team, a lot of those, Jaren's touches, he's not the first player whose touching it during the offense but he's getting the second or third touch when the ball's already swung, when it's easier to attack a defense that's not in their shell."

MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket