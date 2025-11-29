Grizzlies' rally on road continues recent momentum

Maybe they're finding something.

After a rough start to the season, the Memphis Grizzlies have won four of five, and while all four were against losing teams, the resolve the squad has shown is promising going forward.

Memphis is now 8-12, and firmiy in a Play-In spot, after rallying from 16 points down to beat the Clippers, 112-107, in Los Angeles. The Grizzlies trailed by 13 at the half, but had a strong defensive third quarter, and were able to overcome 39 points from Kahwi Leonard. Jaren Jackson, Jr., was the closer, with 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. That's how it should be until Ja Morant returns, since Jackson, Jr., is Memphis' highest-paid player.

The bench has been big during this stretch, whether it's been Santi Aldama or someone else, and Friday it was Cam Spencer, who had 10 of the Grizzlies' 47 points from reserves, as Memphis's second unit swamped that of the Clippers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also had one of his better outings of the season.

He was a plus-19, making four of his seven three-point attempts. That made up for some of the shooting struggles of the starters, including Jaylen Wells, who had been on a hot streak.

JAREN JACKSON JR. TONIGHT IN THE GRIZZLIES WIN AGAINST THE CLIPPERS :



- 24 Points (11 in the 4Q)

- 9/13 FG

- 3/5 3PT

- 3/4 FT

- 31 Minutes



TOOK OVER WHEN MEMPHIS NEEDED HIM THE MOST. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/zWhGrfdqeV — Grizz Lead (@Grizz_Lead) November 29, 2025

The Grizzlies did not qualify for the NBA Cup knockout stage, even with the close win; they needed to rout the Clippers to qualify.

But with Morant on the mend, to be re-evaluated at the end of the road trip, and the Grizzlies settling in defensively since Zach Edey has come back (4-2 overall), there are some positive signs for regular season play. And the parade of poor opponents continues. The Kings are next in Sacramento.

