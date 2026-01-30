Grizzlies Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Upside

The Memphis Grizzlies have been linked to a roster shakeup since the beginning of November after it started looking clear that Ja Morant and new head coach Tuomas Iisalo weren’t seeing eye-to-eye.

A lot has transpired over the last few months, but with another season being compromised by injuries now more than halfway over, the Grizzlies have to figure out what direction they’re headed in.

Morant may stay or go, but Memphis has guards it can throw out there. Cam Spencer is a phenomenal shooter who needs to continue to play through slumps and mistakes because he always competes.

With guard Ty Jerome finally set to debut and Scotty Pippen Jr. also returning, the trade targets we’re going to concentrate on here are veteran wings who can team with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to help mentor Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells, who both need to be the starters down the stretch.

Even with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama in the mix, the fact Jock Landale can be a commodity for a contender as an affordable expiring contract plays big over the next week. If Landale is the piece who is moved, Memphis would most need bigs they can take a long look at given that Brandon Clarke is out again and there’s a possibility Zach Edey has played his last game this season.

Here are seven targets, mostly forwards and centers, who the Grizzlies should have on the radar.

F Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix Suns

A versatile forward who was better than expected as a rookie and has found a spot in first-year coach Jordan Ott’s rotation, he’s averaged 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds. Ighodaro is also a strong passer and willing defender, so the 23-year-old former second-rounder would be a solid addition in exchange for Landale. His work ethic is rumored to be exceptional, so he’d be an ideal get if Phoenix bites in order to add a veteran 7-footer to their mix.

F/G Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

He’s on the block, and a package featuring Landale, who the Spurs loved when he was with them, could help land him. Sochan has had big games against the Griz in his short career, is an excellent passer, has solid positional size and serious upside. If Memphis is willing to issue a qualifying offer and match what any potential suitors might invest, he could be an interesting addition.

F Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

The Rockets have a need for Landale again and would love to have him back with Stephen Adams done for the season. A draft pick and Tate, who has been a productive wing when he’s been given the opportunity and is on an expiring contract, may get a deal done.

PG Mike Conley Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

It’s unlikely the Timberwolves would be willing to part with his leadership unless Morant is headed the other way, but if you’re Memphis, bringing back a favorite son on an expiring contract is a must to soften the blow of transitioning in a new direction. He’s a fantastic locker room guy who can still play while filling a mentor role.

F Bobi Klintman, Detroit Pistons

The 22-year-old Swedish forward hasn’t played much for the Pistons, but has a versatile game that Iisalo may be able to tap into. Klintman was injured at Wake and hasn’t gotten much run in the NBA, but has done a nice job developing in the G League.

C Ariel Hukporti , New York Knicks

A 7-footer on an expiring contract, landing him from the Knicks to see how he’d fit in as a defender and rim protector would make for a worthwhile rental. The German 23-year-old could be part of a package that lands the Grizzlies additional trade capital if they move Landale to New York.

F Jonathan Mogbo, Toronto Raptors

He plays with tenacity and is another effort, defense-first guy who can be had for someone like Landale that would best serve a team with title aspirations more than Memphis. Mogbo has to develop touch and offensive instincts, but rebounds with veracity and is a difference-maker on defense.

