If you watched the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, you really love NBA basketball. Or are a true fan of the Grizzlies or Nets. Or maybe you just wanted to avoid the Magic City Night conversation on social media.

Either way, it was a game that happened. And that the Memphis Grizzlies lost. Three takeaways from it.

GG Jackson remains enjoyable to watch

In a game where Memphis had only eight players log minutes, there were plenty of reasons to assume the game wasn't worth watching. But GG Jackson scoffs at that notion - as do the Grizzlies players and coaches overall. But it's GG in particular who takes on these challenges head on. GG doesn't get too many Did Not Play - Coach's Decision designations. He just continues to log the most efficient minutes of his NBA career so far.

If the highlights don't do it for you, the numbers should. This GG Jackson could be a contributor on a team trying to win some day down the road. Will Memphis be that team? Here's to hoping.

Seriously, Memphis could use a big

When you're longing for Taj Gibson minutes, things have gotten dire. But that's where Memphis Grizzlies fans are at this stage of the tanking season. Without a true big man (no, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the previously mentioned GG Jackson do not count) Memphis gets obliterated on the glass most nights. Monday against Brooklyn was no exception - the Nets held a double-digit advantage in rebounding for much of the game.

Memphis' leading rebounder was Rayan Rupert - a wing on a newly signed two-way contract. That's a sure fire way to lose, which is what the Grizzlies are looking for. But are the young Grizzlies currently enduring the tank maximizing their minutes playing so far out of position?

A fair question to ask.

Jaylen Wells' three point efficiency

Since February 1st, Jaylen Wells is shooting roughly 46% from beyond the arc. That's a fairly large sample size of games - 15 to be precise! As we've discussed in this space before, Wells' presence in the starting five for Memphis these days is the one that remains from what was expected to be among a group that should have included Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey.

They're not walking through that door any time soon. But the fact that Wells has been able to turn his season around without help from those three names is encouraging. Again, it's about the future now. And it's hard to see any version of the future Memphis Grizzlies in which Jaylen Wells doesn't make an impact somehow.

The Memphis Grizzlies are right back in action Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM CT.