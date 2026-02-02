How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves get back at it on Monday night after squaring off on Saturday night. Despite playing poorly enough that Chris Finch wasn’t pleased with the Timberwolves’ performance, Minnesota won comfortably, knocking off the shorthanded Grizzlies 131-114

Jaren Jackson Jr. sat after suffering a knock against the Pelicans, but he’s sufficiently healed enough following the quad contusion to be listed as probable after the night off. Anthony Edwards, still dealing with back spasms, and Julius Randle, battling a thumb issue, are listed as questionable for this matchup.

Ja Morant is again ruled out, but the Grizzlies did get Ty Jerome back after missing the entire season to date due to a nagging calf strain. A finalist for last season’s Sixth Man of the year Award, Jerome was Memphis’ top offseason acquisition but had yet to see action.

Jerome finished with a team-high 20 points and six assists in just over 20 minutes, while GG Jackson added 19 points off the bench. Minnesota won the first and third quarters convincingly and coasted in the fourth, allowing 35 points to irk Finch.

Morant participated in a game in London overseas, but will again miss time due to a left elbow sprain suffered after he healed from a knee contusion.

Memphis has dropped six consecutive games and finished January 3-11. Minnesota has won four straight by double-digits and went 10-6 in January.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Game date, time and location: Monday, Feb. 2, 7:40 p.m. EST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), FanDuel Sports Network North (Timberwolves)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KFXN (Timberwolves)

Grizzlies look to snap season-long skid with Jackson back

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-29) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-19) attempting to end a six-game losing streak that matches its season-worst suffered from Nov. 9-18.

The Grizzlies are 10-15 at home but haven’t won at FedEx Forum since Jan. 11, dropping their last four and six of seven. Minnesota is 14-11 on the road and has gone 18-14 against Western Conference competition. Memphis is 14-17 vs. the West.

Although it fell on Saturday night, Memphis won 116-110 on Dec. 18, getting 28 points from Jackson. Edwards didn’t play for the Timberwolves, who were led by Julius Randle’s 21 points and Rudy Gobert’s 16 points and 16 boards. These teams will finish up the season series at Minnesota’s Target Center on March 3.

The Grizzlies won two of three last season, but Minnesota has the all-time series lead at 59-55 dating back to the Grizzlies’ entry into the NBA in ‘95. The Wolves won 12 of the first 14 matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5 (-102), Grizzlies +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Timberwolves -230, Grizzlies +190

Total: 229.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

TIMBERWOLVES

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

G Donte DiVincenzo

G Anthony Edwards

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jock Landale

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

INJURY REPORT

TIMBERWOLVES

Anthony Edwards: Questionable - Back Spasms

Julus Randle: Questionable - Left Thumb Soreness

Terrence Shannon Jr.: Out - Left Foot Abductor Strain

Rocco Zikarsky: Out - G League (Two-way)

Enrique Freeman: Out - G League (Two-way)

GRIZZLIES

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Probable - Left Quad Contusion

Ja Morant: Out - Left Elbow UCL Strain

Santi Aldama: Out - Right Knee Injury Management

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

John Konchar: Out - Anterior Triangle Contusion

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Left Great Toe Surgery Recovery

QUOTABLE

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch on Donte DiVincenzo’s improvement: "What I think has really made his defense stand out more this year is his gambling is down. He used to be a big-time gambler. We don’t mind it because that’s where some of his playmaking comes from, but he’s picking spots of where to do it way better."

