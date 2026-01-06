Ja-for-Trae would be intriguing move for Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks

It remains to be seen if Trae Young even suits up for the Atlanta Hawks again, but it’s a near certainty he’ll be in another uniform when the NBA trade deadline comes and goes on Feb. 5.

Don’t discount the possibility of Beale Street Blue being in Young’s future. The Texas native and Oklahoma product has a personality that would be embraced by Memphis, even if the defensive mindset Grit-and-Grind brings to mind isn’t his strong suit.

In a league where trading one set of problems for another is a time-honored tradition, if the Grizzlies decide Ja Morant is no longer the right fit for the new direction they’re moving in under head coach Tuomas Iisalo, Young could be an interesting option.

It’s unlikely that Young won’t exercise his player option for just shy of $50 million to stay put next season, which means he becomes an expiring contract if things don’t work out. Morant is signed through 2028, so Atlanta would have to do their own maneuvering, but have offseason acquisitions Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard coming off the books.

With Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher set to be part of the foundation, getting a talent like Morant for Young to see how he fits in next to the assembled talent might be worth the Hawks’ while in moving some draft capital Memphis’ way.

Marc Stein reports the Washington Wizards are a potential landing spot since they can offer the Hawks more financial flexibility courtesy of CJ McCollum's expiring contract, but Atlanta could be seeking more for the player who has emerged as the face of the franchise similar to Morant in Memphis.

The Wizards have emerged as a legitimate potential trade destination for Atlanta's Trae Young, @TheSteinLine has learned, in a deal construction centered around CJ McCollum's expiring contract.



More to come here: https://t.co/i9CobUR55T pic.twitter.com/k9xOa2DZas — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 5, 2026

Young has expressed he's got a list of teams he'd be interested in joining in the past, but that's not likely to carry much weight this month. The Hawks are going to make the deal that's best for them and some of the teams he's expressed interest in aren't realistic landing spots.

The Lakers already have a playmaker who doesn’t defend well. The Spurs have more talented lead guards than any team in the league. The Pelicans just spent a lottery pick on Jeremiah Fears.

Miami prefers a bulldog at the point like Davion Mitchell, and while no one can deny Young’s brilliance on the offensive end, he’s a security guard or mall cop when it comes to locking people up. Can’t do it.

What the four-time All-Star does better than most is facilitate and stretch out defenses, attributes which would benefit the Grizzlies and aid spacing. Shot-blockers Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey may be able to help mask Young’s defensive shortcomings.

With the ceiling for this season’s team looking like a spot in the play-in round, seeing how a guy who has averaged over 25 points and nearly 10 assists over an eight-season career fits in and potentially adding a draft pick in the process seems like a win. If the situation with Morant is deemed irreparable, a blockbuster deal to add Young to the mix is worth exploring.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories