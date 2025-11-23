Ja Morant and Klay Thompson exchange words after heated Grizzlies–Mavs finish

Things got a little chippy during the Memphis Grizzlies' 102-96 win against the Dallas Mavericks last night, culminating in a trash-talk confrontation between an injured Ja Morant and veteran Klay Thompson after the game concluded.

After the Grizzlies–Mavs game ended, Klay walked past the Grizzlies bench on his way off the court. Morant, still injured and in street clothes, muttered to him as he passed.

According to some of the reporters there, Morant said something to the effect of: “Y’all can’t close nothing!” or “We own y’all!”

Klay immediately turned back toward Morant, barked something back, and began walking toward the Grizzlies sideline. Caleb Martin and Mavs security separated the two quickly, but Klay was still shouting while being pulled away, while Morant kept responding from behind teammates.

Apparently, Ja was chirping at Klay and his teammates throughout the fourth quarter (even though he wasn’t playing), and Klay, perhaps understandably, took exception to that. When Dallas collapsed late and the Grizzlies sealed the much-needed win, Morant had some choice words as the buzzer sounded.

When the dust cleared, Klay would go on to tell the reporters exactly what he thought about Morant and the current Grizzlies roster.

It was really just running his mouth, and he's been running his mouth for a long time. It's funny to run your mouth when you're on the bench. It's kind of the story of his career so far, just leaving us wanting more. Klay Thompson

“This new team, though? I don’t know. They just talk a lot. They’ve always talked a lot and they’ve never really backed it up either. So I don’t really respect that.” Klay Thompson

Ja, for his part, made sure to crash the Grizzlies TV interview with Cam Spencer to let everyone know who he thought the best shooter in the game was.

Ja Morant crashes Cam Spencer's postgame interview to hype him up...and take a dig at Klay Thompson, who was jawing at the Grizzlies all game.



"Tell 'em who the best shooter in the house was, it wasn't bro from Golden State."



💀💀 pic.twitter.com/om5oVqAwk1 — Shadyyee (@chockietee) November 23, 2025

Morant’s exchange with Klay Thompson comes against the backdrop of a turbulent stretch for the Grizzlies star, whose off-court issues and diminishing production when he is on the floor have overshadowed his rise as one of the league’s most dynamic players. His first major setback came in early 2023, when the NBA suspended him for eight games after he appeared on Instagram Live flashing a gun at a Colorado nightclub. Just months later, he was suspended again — this time for 25 games — following a second gun-related social media incident, prompting the Grizzlies to question his decision-making and reliability publicly.

Since then, Morant has worked to repair his image to varying degrees of success, but the Grizzlies have maintained a firmer stance, implementing stricter internal guidelines and increased oversight. Injuries and long stretches away from the court have added another layer of frustration, both for Morant and for the organization. Even worse, with a new coach and reduced minutes, Morant has repeatedly expressed frustration with his new role on the struggling team this season.

While none of these past controversies directly caused last night’s confrontation, they do form the context for why Morant’s sideline behavior draws heightened scrutiny. When the injured guard exchanged words with Thompson after Memphis’ win in Dallas, it quickly reignited conversations about his maturity and leadership — and how closely the franchise is watching his actions as it looks to stabilize its future.