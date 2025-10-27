Ja Morant Calls Out Kendrick Perkins After Recent Controversial Comments
The Memphis Grizzlies have battled numerous injuries to start the 2025-26 season, but have still managed to start the year off 2-1. Rookie wing Cedric Coward deserves a lot of credit, as he's averaged 19 points per game on 70.4/72.7/91.7 splits. However, the head of the snake remains Ja Morant, as the two-time All-Star leads the team in scoring at 22.0 points per game.
Morant hasn't seen a ton of on-court action during the past two seasons, with suspensions and injuries limiting him to 59 games during the previous two seasons. Therefore, there's been a lot of criticism, with ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins being one of those critics. Appearing on Out The Mud with ex-Grizzlies stars Tony Allen and Zach Randolph, Perkins made his thoughts known.
"I was cool with Ja at one point, but then when Ja started getting in trouble with some of his stuff off the court and s*** like that, I had to speak on it, Ja don't really f*** with me no more...to be honest, in that type of situation, I don't f*** with Ja," Perkins said.
Perkins went on to say that ESPN decided to do an all-access on the Grizzlies and highlight Morant because of the praise he was giving Morant. Whether or not Perkins' words had any say in ESPN's decision to shine the light on Morant, the Grizzlies star didn't seem to agree with Perkins' comments.
Ja Morant Responds To Kendrick Perkins
"you da reason for my notoriety perk? come on dawg . 😂 you showing em why ion fw yo kind," Morant said in a post to his X account. Giving that Morant is one of the top players in the NBA when it comes to generating highlight reel plays, it's clear he sees Perkins as having no reason for him having any sort of notoriety.
While the media can definitely play a part in how popular a player is, the reality is that Morant finished seventh in MVP voting and was All-NBA Second Team by his third season in the league. While the media may vote on those recognitions, he earned that by averaging 27.4 points and 6.7 assists per game.
Whether it's been people criticizing the city of Memphis in recent months or media members like Perkins taking credit for boosting Morant's name, the All-Star guard is never shy to speak out against stuff. At the end of the day, he can only control what's in front of him, and he'll have a chance to silence Perkins and others on Monday night when he faces the Golden State Warriors.
Tip-off in San Francisco is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.