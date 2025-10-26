Ja Morant Explains Key to Grizzlies' Success While Shorthanded
Looking at the Memphis Grizzlies' injury report, things appear bleak.
The Grizzlies have five players guaranteed to miss significant time, including key players like Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, and Scotty Pippen Jr. Memphis will also be without Ty Jerome, who will be reevaluated in four weeks due to a calf injury, and Vince Williams Jr., who missed the last two games with a heel injury and has no clear timeline for his return.
Despite their roster being so heavily reduced, the Grizzlies have managed a 2-1 record in their first three games of the season. Working with the players they do have, namely Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have committed themselves to a clean style of play. Morant isn't worried about his team's shorthanded roster so long as the remaining Grizzlies stay confident on the court.
"I have the utmost trust and confidence in my teammates," Morant said (via Grind City Media). "I feel like we're a way better team when the ball is moving around and everybody's in rhythm, playing with confidence, playing aggressive."
Morant Leading the Way
Morant has been leading the team as expected, averaging 22 points and 5.7 assists per game. Behind him, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cedric Coward have been carrying their weight offensively.
Morant stressed the importance of ball movement and a focus on assisting as the keys to the Grizzlies' success moving forward, and while they've been in the middle of the pack when it comes to assists league-wide, averaging 26.7 per game, their two victories this season have featured ball movement that either equaled their opponents or heavily surpassed it.
Memphis Committing to Fundamentals
With so many key pieces off the court for the Grizzlies, the little things become even more important. Morant and Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo know that, and it's been a focus for Memphis so far this season.
Ball movement and tight efficient passing that limits turnovers are the biggest of those little things. With the World Series underway, Morant had a fitting metaphor to illustrate how the Grizzlies have been focusing on fundamentals to set up the bigger plays that can change the game.
"Pretty much just hitting singles man. Get the bases loaded and, you know, the home run might come," Morant said.
The Grizzlies will have to stay committed to those principles going forward while they continue to fight on with a limited roster for the foreseeable future. If the little things stay sharp and the big things keep coming on the back of the fundamentals, the home runs could keep on coming.
Memphis returns to action on Monday against the Golden State Warriors, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST.