Ja Morant Reacts to Heroic Game-Winner in Grizzlies-Suns
Ja Morant did everything and more in the Memphis Grizzlies’ nail-biting 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Morant led the team with 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting and buried a game-winning floater with 7.3 seconds, pushing the Grizzlies to a 3-2 record through the first five games of the season.
According to Real Sports, that was Morant’s eighth go-ahead shot in the final 10 seconds since he entered the league in 2019, which is just one less than the league leader, Jayson Tatum, during that span. Morant showed up when the Grizzlies needed him most on Wednesday, scoring 10 of his 28 points in the fourth to go along with the aforementioned game-winner.
Morant took reporters into his mindset during the shot following the game, explaining that he was mainly just taking what the Sun’s defense was giving him at that point in time. Morant missed a similar shot on the previous possession, but still remained confident enough to knock it down in the game’s biggest moment.
“(It was) pretty much the same look I shot the possession before, that they kind of got bailed out with,” Morant said. “That’s a shot I normally make. I missed it the play before, but it’s something I make with my eyes closed pretty much.
“Once we got the numbers in transition, I just saw me and the defender between me and the goal, I just attack out to my spot. I really could have laid it up, but I just shot the float.”
Important Outcome
Morant didn’t mince words about how important the win was, although he admitted it certainly wasn’t the best-looking win the Grizzlies will have this season.
“It means a lot,” Morant said. “Even coming in after the game, you're hearing the guys like, ‘Way to battle out and get a win’, you know, from a player standpoint and then coach comes in and, you know, reiterates the same thing.
“We always preach that the wins add up the same, no matter if it's ugly or pretty, and tonight. We don't think we played a pretty game at all. We think it was kind of ugly. A lot of things we can get better at for sure, but we got it done.”
Regardless, Morant continues to make sure he’s the player the Grizzlies can rely on in the clutch.
“I just try to make a difference, late in that game when we needed it the most, and come up with a big play,” Morant said.