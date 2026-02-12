Ja Morant Received Reality Check at the Deadline

There was a time when Ja Morant was in MVP conversations.

Much of the talk since, however, has been much more negative, and that manifested itself at the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline, when everyone knew the Grizzlies point guard was available -- but no one was trying too hard to pry him from Memphis.

That's what happens when you miss so much time, year after year, and the statistics and efficiency decline to the degree his have. But maybe, just maybe, this will be what gets him going full-tilt again, if the Grizzlies even want him on the court the rest of the season, rather than stealth tanking.

Reportedly, Morant has taken notice of his decline in league-wide reputation.

Ja Morant was surprised no teams made significant trade offers for him and it came as a ‘wake-up call’ for him, per @TomerAzarly



(h/t @TheHoopsAlerts) pic.twitter.com/XArAhN8vLs — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 11, 2026

If this is a "wake-up call," as reporter Tomer Azarly, says, it might be too late to turn around his Grizzlies tenure, since that depends how much the Grizzlies think he fits with their current rebuild. But it could resurrect his career overall, even if it eventually continues elsewhere. Morant has cleaned up the off court incidents that marked his earlier career, but now he needs to avoid injury-related absences, while improving his distance shooting and taking better care of the ball.

In just 20 games this season, Morant is shooting just 41 percent overall, including 23.5 percent from three-point range, and that's actually an uptick compared to where it was after his first 10 games. He was under 20 percent for a while. He's never been an elite deep shooter, but never quite this bad.

Still, he's not yet 27 years old, and his athleticism hasn't completely disappeared, as dunks and dunk attempts this season have shown. What he seems to need more than anything else is consistent court time to get his rhythm, ideally with less controversy shadowing him.

That's why it would actually make sense for Memphis to play him as much as possible once he's healthy, as the best way to showcase him, even if it costs the Grizzlies a spot or two in the lottery chase. An engaged and electric Morant could be worth more than the difference between, say, the 6th and 9th selection in the upcoming very deep draft. Worth it to the Grizzlies if they keep him, and worth it in trade if they move him.

No need for more wake-up calls. Apparently, Morant has received it. We will now see if he and Morant simply hit snooze.