Role players returning is not enough for the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in dire need of extra bodies as the losses keep piling on in large part because of a revolving door of injuries. They still have 35 games left, but it’s quite the climb from four games out of Play-In Tournament seeding and 11 away from the sixth seed. No doubt fans are already looking ahead to their upcoming first-round pick.

Keep in mind that the 2023 Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers of the same year are the only Play-In teams to do anything special, reaching the Finals and the Western Conference Finals. The rest were disposed of quickly, like the targets of a firing squad.

The good news is that Ty Jerome returned Saturday in the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Scotty Pippen Jr. was recently assigned to the G-League squad. It was as if the former had missed no time, logging 20 points on 50 percent shooting, but how impactful will they be?

Jerome’s deep shooting on and off the dribble last season was a big part of why the Cleveland Cavaliers had a magical regular season. He had the third-highest ball handler frequency (42.9) in screen rolls last year, counting players who logged at least 65 games.

Using him as a pick-and-pop weapon will instantly take pressure off players like Jock Landale and Cedric Coward so they can make easier cuts to the hoop. It would also be a nice wrinkle to make him the screener on those sets since defenses are going to shut off the lane and leave the perimeter exposed. It would give Jaren Jackson Jr. momentum when he attacks the lane, and it would present a target to kick out to as well.

Jerome didn’t play in transition as much as Pippen last year, but he was in it for 17.2 percent of his offensive time and was an efficient scorer. Both of them will fit well in the team's speedy attack, in part due to their not turning the ball over often.

Let's say the Grizzlies start to pick up ground because Jerome and Pippen become massive contributors. It won't be enough.

The offense has worked too hard this year, being without an elite penetrator like Ja Morant for 27 games. His impact on the lineup is like switching vehicles from a six-cylinder to a V10. He activates others by creating the cleanest looks on the team, giving them an extra split second over guys like Cam Spencer and Vince Williams Jr. That spare moment can make all the difference to a shooter who is hoisting as a defender is closing out kamikaze style.

The Zach Edey injury was a huge back-breaker. Post players like that are the biggest floor spacers in hoops, so without him, more will be needed from Morant when he returns from his left ulnar collateral ligament sprain (elbow) sometime after the trade deadline.

Talent like his can bail teams out of late tricky situations and titles are not won without a player of that caliber who can bend defenses at will. But for now, the only way they are going on a magic carpet ride of a run to save the season is if Morant stays available and plays at an All-NBA level, too.