Ja Morant trade rumors intensify as multiple teams monitor his availability
With the NBA world buzzing about Ja Morant’s obvious discontent in Memphis, teams are starting to make their intentions known regarding inquiries.
According to The Athletic Senior NBA Writer Sam Amick, the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings are monitoring the situation.
Morant was suspended one game (Nov. 2 at Toronto) for his actions on Oct. 31 during and after a loss to the L.A. Lakers. Punished for “conduct detrimental to the team,” Morant returned the next night and played a season-high 35 minutes in a loss to Detroit and said post-game that his relationship with the team was still good, otherwise he wouldn’t be talking to them.
It’s clear he’s unhappy with how he’s been utilized early in the season by first-year head coach Tuomas Iisalo, and the situation has sparked criticism from NBA observers directed towards both the new boss and the two-time All-Star.
It’s not surprising there’s a healthy market for Morant, who just turned 26 years old in August and remains one of the NBA’s most dynamic guards. He hasn’t played more than 67 games in any season since 2019-20, doing so as a rookie, but he’s successfully returned from shoulder surgery and isn’t deemed an injury risk. If he’s matured from past gun-related incidents that earned him a suspension from the league, he’d be a difference-maker for any franchise who wouldn’t ordinarily be available.
Morant is signed through 2027-28 and is owed over $125 million on his current deal, so any potential suitors would have to match salaries and entice the Grizzlies enough to orchestrate a deal.
The Rockets lost point guard Fred VanVleet to an ACL just before the season started and is operating without a natural point guard. Playing through center Alperen Sengun, forward Kevin Durant and guard Amen Thompson is feasible, but if they’re willing to part with young peaches like Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard, a deal within the division is possible.
Minnesota has Julius Randle’s salary available and also has substantial salary tied into forwards Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid if they want to pair Morant with another of the league’s top athletes, wing Anthony Edwards. Former Grizzlies’ star Mike Conley’s expiring contract and young guards Rob Dillingham and Jaylen Clark would also potentially be enticing.
Sacramento traded De’Aaron Fox last season and has a talented wing on a rookie deal in Keegan Murray to dangle. Veterans Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook are manning the point, but with combo guards Malik Monk and Keon Ellis also on the roster, there is ammunition in place to potentially for the Kings to make a run at Morant.
Memphis hosts Houston on Wednesday, Dallas on Friday and defending champion Oklahoma City on Sunday, so Morant will be tested by familiar faces. Because the Grizzlies are at home, he’ll also have to answer plenty of questions from local media, which could further brew drama as trade rumors intensify.
