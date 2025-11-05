New coach blamed for Morant drama as NBA observers forecast doom for Grizzlies
Count NBA legend Reggie Miller and former Memphis Grizzlies head coach turned commentator David Fizdale among those who think Ja Morant’s days with the only pro team he’s ever played for are numbered.
Miller went on The Dan Patrick Show and called for new leadership despite the fact that current Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iiasolo has had the gig for 23 games including a brief postseason run.
“The only way you’re going to be able to turn course is if you get a new coach in there,” Miller said. “Because if they keep the current administration, Ja has checked out.”
Fizdale, who served as head coach for the Grizzlies and Knicks from 2016-19 and as an assistant with the Warriors, Heat and Lakers among others, told SiriusXM NBA Radio that “it sounds like this is the beginning of the end for Ja Morant in Memphis.”
It’s already been a long November for Memphis, whose issues with an unhappy Morant were put on display during a nationally televised Halloween night home date with the L.A. Lakers. According to Fizdale, he saw trouble coming as early as last season.
“Once your fire a coach of a caliber of Taylor Jenkins, that told me something is wrong,” Fizdale said.
A two-time NBA champion as an assistant with Miami last decade, Fizdale is now providing commentary through multiple vehicles and has coached against Morant-led Memphis teams as an assistant with L.A. and Phoenix over the past few years.
Iisalo joined Jenkins’ staff as an offensive coordinator less than 16 months ago, tasked with getting the Grizzlies to play faster.
It was stunning when Jenkins was let go despite clinching a playoff berth. At the time of his dismissal, Memphis was 15 games over .500 and the postseason was just weeks away. Iiasolo went 4-5 to close the regular season, was swept by OKC after defeating Dallas for the No. 8 seed in the play-in round finale and was nevertheless rewarded with the full-time gig on May 2.
It was assumed Iiasolo and Morant got along well, because why would anyone be hired who didn’t have a great relationship with him and Jaren Jackson Jr.? Given how things have gone over this regular season’s first few weeks, it’s now worth wondering whether Morant was even consulted.
Reporting out of Memphis suggests Morant isn't pleased with Iiasolo's substitution patterns and may blame his lack of rhythm on the young head coach, who has had success in Germany and his native Finland. Morant has shot 5-for-36 from 3-point range through his first seven games this season despite nothing being physically wrong.
Morant was suspended one game for “conduct detrimental to the team” after blasting the coaching staff for how he was used in the 117-112 loss to the visiting Lakers on Oct. 31. When asked by Memphis reporters if everything has been squashed, his response was, “they told you that, right? Obviously they can’t tell you something I didn’t say.”
Morant may be leading the NBA in passive aggressive statements, but he’s definitely not up there as far as energy level goes. His “joy” is gone, “we’ll see” is his response on how to get it back and anyone paying attention can see he’s checked out.
Blake Griffin, speaking on Prime's NBA coverage following that Lakers' loss, took issue with the former All-Star's dispassionate approach. It's evident that former players and coaches turned analysts can see Morant is protesting on the floor, which isn't a good look for a professional. At the same time, it's obvious there are major issues in play.
Memphis hosts the Rockets, Mavericks and defending champion Thunder on their current homestand this week, losing the first of the four-game stretch 114-106 against the Pistons on Monday. Morant finished with 17 points and 10 assists over a season-high 35 minutes. If knowledgeable NBA observers are correct, we're indeed witnessing the final few chapters of Morant's story in southwest Tennessee, and it looks headed for an ugly ending.
