Sizing up Ja Morant trade market: 10 potential Grizzlies' partners on deal
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has not come out and issued a trade demand.
If you take his non-verbal cues into account, the two-time All-Star is already gone.
Most teams aren’t even 10 percent of the way into the 2025-26 NBA season, so not much has happened that can be deemed truly important. Outside of injuries and the New Orleans Pelicans crashing out in joining the Brooklyn Nets as the league’s only winless teams, the extended preseason feel continues.
However, in southwest Tennessee, storm clouds look poised to bring major change. Morant is unhappy, Memphis opened a four-game homestand with its third straight loss in falling 114-106 to the Pistons on Monday, and executive VP and general manager Zach Kleiman has to start deciphering what the trade market is for his most marketable player.
No one likes to deal when they’re not in a position of strength, but Morant’s displeasure with how the brief Tuomas Iisalo era has started suggests problems will only get worst, leading to a combustible situation that will sabotage the 2025-26 season.
In past seasons, situations similar to this involving Jimmy Butler in Miami, De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento, Kyrie Irving in Boston and Zach LaVine in Chicago have all been resolved via trade. Phoenix moved Kevin Durant to Houston this offseason before that became a headache. Expect a Memphis-Morant divorce, even if it takes until Dec. 15, when players moved this past offseason can be traded again.
Here are 10 teams likely to be interested in helping facilitate a move, listed alphabetically.
Atlanta Hawks
Currently out for a month, Trae Young was rumored to be available all offseason. This could be a situation where a change of scenery would work for both talented All-Star guards. A blockbuster deal likely involving other teams would probably come to fruition to accommodate the salaries involved, but those trades happen annually in the NBA.
Brooklyn Nets
Although unlikely, Brooklyn can view Morant as the type of splash they need to compete with the Knicks for eyeballs in New York. With elite scorer Cam Thomas on an expiring deal and Terance Mann, Day’ron Sharpe and some young pieces to work with, the Nets could at least make a call if so inclined.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago isn’t going to move off Matas Buzelis and made a long-term commitment to Josh Giddey as its primary catalyst, but the city does love its high-flying guards. In Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins and Kevin Huerter, the team has the expiring contracts to make a deal and could even include Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu as sweeteners.
Miami Heat
A strong start fueled by a faster pace has Heat fans happy, but there’s a ceiling to where they can go given their roster make-up. With Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson as assets, Miami may be able to get something done without moving Kel’el Ware, who was deemed untouchable in Durant talks over the summer.There's no reason the Butler situation should scare the Heat from their next big splash.
Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks brass is always looking to ensure Giannis Antetokounmpo is happy, but there isn’t much wiggle room to make this work. However, Milwaukee can always see if a package involving Kyle Kuzma, early Most Improved candidate Ryan Rollins and Cole Anthony would work.
Minnesota Timberwolves
A Morant-Anthony Edwards union would have the highlight shows salivating, and a trade would likely deliver Mike Conley back to Memphis to close out his career. A young guard like Rob Dillingham and a big-money piece like Julius Randle would likely get a deal done.
New Orleans Pelicans
No one has started more slowly than this group, and Joe Dumars arrived in the offseason to try and get things moving in the right direction. Dejounte Murray will miss the entire season after rupturing his Achilles, but there are other pieces that could be moved if the Pels want to pair Zion Williamson with his AAU teammate. Memphis would be foolish not to ask for Trey Murphy III, but New Orleans would be crazy to move him.
Phoenix Suns
The Grizzlies aren’t going to get Devin Booker for a disgruntled Morant, but they may be able to pry Jalen Green in addition to some future draft capital. Green, the No. 2 pick in 2021, won’t turn 24 until February and has yet to debut for the Suns due to a hamstring strain.
Sacramento Kings
Having moved Fox last season, Sacramento would be a good landing spot for Morant. Vets Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook are keeping the seat warm for whoever is next, while combo guards Malik Monk and Keon Ellis are also on the roster. The Kings have also started slowly and may be willing to shake things up.
Washington Wizards
In Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum, Washington has expiring contracts who would make a move possible. Young guards like Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson in addition to scoring wing Cam Whitmore could entice Memphis.