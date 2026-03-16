Memphis Grizzlies Continue to Head Down Standings, But That's Okay

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently dealing with the longest losing streak in the Western Conference, having dropped their last seven games.

The team has struggled, but they have maintained their spot as the 11th-best team in the West for now. Despite staying level in the standings, they have dropped in power rankings across the internet.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (28, down 4)

Memphis Grizzlies forward DeJon Jarreau dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"The Grizzlies went 0-4 in their stretch of four games in five days last week, with losses to the Nets and Mavs included. They’ve dropped seven straight overall, but remain in 11th place in the Western Conference," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Grizzlies have just four games remaining against other teams with losing records, and two of those four are against the Bulls. After visiting Chicago on Monday, they’ll play six straight games against teams that are currently at or above .500."

The Athletic, Law Murray (25, down 2)

"The Grizzlies are on a seven-game losing streak, and they have allowed at least 120 points in the last six of those games. That’s about all the basketball there is to speak of for this particular tank. Coward has had a solid rookie season, though it’s been two months since he’s had 20 points in a game," Murray wrote.

"Clayton was included in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade and has helped make up for the absence of Ja Morant, but Clayton has had a hard time scoring (39.8 percent field goals in Utah, 34.4 percent in Memphis). Small and Mashack are on two-way contracts; Small has been quite good in his minutes (42.4 percent 3s, better than 3:1 assist-turnover ratio) while Mashack averages 1.2 steals per game."

Clutch Points, Brett Siegel (26, down 2)

"Although the Nets are clearly worse than the Grizzlies, Memphis just lost to them, so I guess they have to fall below Brooklyn in the NBA power rankings by default? At this point, nobody really cares, as the Grizzlies, like so many others around them in these rankings, have their eyes fixated on the NBA Draft lottery on Mother's Day," Siegel wrote.

Overview

The Grizzlies are fully buying into the tank, as the only two teams with longer losing streaks than them are the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers, who have lost 11 and 13 games in a row, respectively.

The Grizzlies might not be at that level, but they are getting dangerously close to it. The team is injured beyond belief and a number of their current rotation players are on the fringe of the league.

The Grizzlies played 10 players in their most recent game against the Detroit Pistons. Out of those players, only Cam Spencer was on the roster last season. Other players like Cedric Coward, Tyler Burton, Jahmai Mashack, Dejon Jarreau, and Javon Small were either not in the league yet or on a 10-day contract, shuttling in and out of the G League a year ago.

The Grizzlies are simply trying to give as many players opportunities to prove themselves, which is admirable, but it doesn't translate to very many wins. In the final 16 games of the season, the Grizzlies will be lucky to be competitive in half of them. The majority of their opponents are still fighting for playoff positioning, which will likely lead to more losses and a better chance to move higher in the draft order.